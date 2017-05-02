Demand Energy Hires Jeff Damron as VP of Sales

Company moving aggressively to scale up business development and reach new markets

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Demand Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enel Green Power North America, Inc., today announced that Jeff Damron, an accomplished energy industry professional with more than 20 years of experience, has been hired as Vice President of Sales. His previous roles include seven years in energy storage sales and business development, as well as senior positions in fast-moving technology markets, such as wireless, semiconductor, Internet, and clean tech.

Prior to joining Demand Energy, Jeff was Vice President of Sales, Grid-Scale Energy Storage, for Greensmith Energy, a leading energy storage software and integration services company. While at Greensmith, Jeff executed more than 60 megawatts of storage transactions across utility and commercial/industrial business segments, including Alta Gas Aliso Canyon in California -- one of the largest storage systems deployed in North America.

"As we scale operations and sales activities on a global level to capitalize on the many opportunities being part of Enel Green Power brings to the table, Jeff's proven experience building and leading high-performance teams will be invaluable," said Gregg Patterson, President and CEO of Demand Energy. "His track record is exceptional, his background is ideally suited, and he knows how to produce results."

"I'm truly excited to be part of Demand Energy's next phase of growth and expansion," said Damron. "We have an industry-leading Distributed Energy Resources technology platform in DEN.OS™, a world-class team, and the international reach of the Enel Group. I see a tremendous opportunity to establish this organization as a technology and market leader."

Jeff holds a Bachelor's degree from UCLA and an MBA from Georgetown University.

About Demand Energy

Demand Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enel Green Power North America, Inc., has developed a best-in-class Distributed Energy Network Optimization System (DEN.OS™) that maximizes the economic returns of behind-the-meter storage systems alone, or in combination with distributed generation (DG). The company provides a turnkey solution (hardware, software and services) that ties together modeling, design and simulation with installation and operational monitoring, control, and financial optimization, to deploy storage-plus-DG systems at speed and scale. The DEN.OS software platform was designed as a scalable end-to-end solution that delivers differentiated value across the entire project life cycle, able to support utility-side, behind-the-meter and microgrid projects. For more information, visit www.demand-energy.com.