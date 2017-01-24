Demand for Diversified Strategies Spurs Expansion for Leading Alts Advisory Firm

Doubles AlphaCore Capital's staff, advisory assets

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - AlphaCore Capital, a La Jolla, Calif. based investment adviser, announces today the acquisition of a San Diego-based registered investment adviser, and the addition of five new team members. The firm's expansion will double assets under advisement, with approximately $205 million as of year end, after launching less than twenty-four months ago. Since its origin, the firm has utilized alternative investments as the central theme in well-balanced portfolios. The recent expansion will increase the firm's capacity to serve the increasing number of investors and advisers who are turning to alternative investments as a core part of their investment portfolios.

Many endowments and pensions include alternatives as a major part of their asset allocation. "At AlphaCore, we are providing methods for individual investors and advisors to participate in a similar strategy," comments Dick Pfister, the firm's founder and CEO, who invests his personal net-worth alongside his clients. "We've developed a risk mitigation strategy using liquid alternatives that attempts to generate returns in a rising interest rate environment and protects capital if equity markets stumble."

The alternative investment landscape has seen tremendous growth as investors have continued to incorporate alternative strategies with traditional stocks and bonds. "While demand for alternative investments has increased, so has the need for expertise. In order to deliver high caliber advice and services, it is important that AlphaCore adds to our seasoned staff in compliance, research and distribution. We are pleased to welcome these new colleagues to the AlphaCore team."

The new members of the AlphaCore team include:

Tricia Zehr, IACCP ®, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer

Marc C. Seward, ChFC, CLU, Senior Wealth Manager

Chris Ricciardi, CAIA ®, Vice President, Intermediary Distribution

Lisa Zard, CAIA ®, Regional Director

Tonya Dupree, Client Relationship Manager

Part of AlphaCore's success can be attributed to its unique philosophy: access and expertise in alternative investments from a firm built with an open architecture philosophy. AlphaCore couples traditional beta strategies with multiple alternative strategies for its wealth management and advisory clients.

AlphaCore also offers this expertise to other advisors via sub-advisory accounts which are available on the major independent custodians' separately managed account platforms. In addition, AlphaCore recently launched a multialternative mutual fund, the AlphaCore Absolute Fund (GDAMX), as another avenue for investors to access AlphaCore's alternatives expertise. AlphaCore serves as the advisor to the fund, which is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors.

About AlphaCore Capital

At AlphaCore Capital, we believe traditional allocations to stocks, bonds and real estate serve a purpose, but alternative investment strategies should also be incorporated in order to properly diversify a portfolio. Historically, large allocations to traditional long-only asset classes such as equities and bonds were considered the primary ingredients to form a well-diversified portfolio. In our opinion, today's markets have become more correlated and recent moves in equities and interest rates have become exhausted. AlphaCore believes that adding alternative investments using a thoughtful, calculated approach can help to provide proper long-term diversification.

For more information about The AlphaCore Absolute Mutual fund, please visit www.alphacorefunds.com

For more information about AlphaCore Capital, please visit www.alphacorecap.com.

About Tricia Zehr, IACCP ®

Tricia Zehr serves as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer for AlphaCore Capital. Tricia has over 18 years of experience in traditional and alternative asset management, primarily focused on investment advisory compliance. Tricia started her career at Merrill Lynch in 1999, and joined Altegris group of companies at its inception in 2002 where she managed a wide range of compliance responsibilities. Tricia holds the Investment Advisers Certified Compliance Professional ® designation.

About Marc Seward, ChFC ®, CLU ®

Marc Seward is a Senior Wealth Manager at AlphaCore Capital and an Investment Adviser Representative. Marc has provided comprehensive wealth management expertise and counsel to clients in financial and estate planning, tax planning, investment management, risk management, charitable giving and retirement planning for over 25 years. Prior to joining AlphaCore, Marc co-founded Heritage Wealth Management.

Chris Ricciardi, CAIA ®

Chris serves as Vice President of Intermediary Distribution at AlphaCore Capital and brings more than 10 years of alternative investment experience to his role. Chris began his career trading in the global futures and options markets and later joined Man Financial. He then served as Director of Strategic Relationship for Altegris Investments. Most recently Chris was a partner at GrizzlyRock Capital, a long/short equity hedge fund and a Director at Vivaldi Asset Management.

About Lisa Zard, CAIA ®

Lisa Zard serves as a Regional Director in intermediary distribution at AlphaCore Capital and has more than eight years of alternative investment experience. Throughout her career, she has primarily focused on providing alternative investment advice to wealth advisors, bank trust advisors and independent broker dealers. She began her career at Altegris Investments and most recently was with Vivaldi Asset Management as a Regional Director of Business Development.

About Tonya Dupree

Tonya Dupree serves as Client Relationship Manager with AlphaCore Capital. Tonya works closely with advisors and clients on daily administration of client portfolios, asset transfers and all client support functions as well as maintenance of client relationship management software. Prior to joining AlphaCore, Tonya served as Client Relationship and Operations Manager for a local San Diego investment advisory firm for five years.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Equity market-related swap contracts and options involve leverage risk, tracking risk and counterparty default risk. Option positions may expire worthless exposing the Fund to potentially significant losses.

ETFs and mutual funds are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, the cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in ETFs and mutual funds and also may be higher than other mutual funds that invest directly in common stocks and other securities.

The advisor's dependence on its asset allocation and risk management strategies and judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular securities and derivatives may prove to be incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about the AlphaCore Absolute Fund can be found in the Fund's prospectus. To reach AlphaCore Capital LLC, please call 858‐875‐4100. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The AlphaCore Absolute Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. AlphaCore Capital, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

