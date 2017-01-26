Demartek Evaluates HPE 3PAR StoreServ Snapshots

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announces that it has evaluated the HPE 3PAR StoreServ snapshots feature.

"There are definite business advantages to be gained by using snapshot and related technologies in storage systems," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "In our tests we found that the HPE 3PAR StoreServ virtual copy snapshots can be made on a busy storage system with no measureable impact on performance. In addition, storage administrators can assign management permissions for snapshot volumes to application owners, streamlining storage management functions."

This Demartek evaluation is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_HPE_3PAR_Snapshots_2017-01.html and in the Demartek SSD Zone on the Demartek web site.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available at: http://www.demartek.com/TestLab on the Demartek website.

Demartek public projects and materials are announced on a variety of social media outlets, including:

Sign-up for the free Demartek monthly newsletter on the Demartek website to be notified when other lab validation reports, Deployment Guides, and commentaries become available.