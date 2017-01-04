Demartek Publishes RoCE Deployment Guide

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announces the Demartek RoCE Deployment Guide. RoCE is the acronym for RDMA over Converged Ethernet. Demartek produced this guide with the InfiniBand Trade Association in support of the RoCE Initiative.

"This guide is designed for managers and technical professionals within IT departments who are exploring the benefits of deploying RoCE technology or who are looking for practical guidance and deployment examples of RoCE solutions," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "This guide shows how we deployed RoCE-capable products from several vendors, using 25GbE and 100GbE technology."

"The RoCE Deployment Guide is an excellent addition the RoCE Initiative's ever-growing technical resource library and educational program," said Bill Lee, InfiniBand Trade Association Marketing Working Group co-chair. "For IT managers interested in accelerating their Ethernet systems with RoCE, this document will enable them to deploy RoCE-enabled solutions quickly and with ease."

The Demartek RoCE Deployment Guide provides the following:

A description of RDMA and RoCE technology

How to deploy RoCE technology in Microsoft Windows and Linux environments

Ethernet switch and adapter configuration guidance

Diagrams showing how we connected all the components

Performance of 25GbE and 100GbE RoCE technology compared to traditional TCP/IP

Description of the products used from multiple vendors, including Dell, HPE, Mellanox, QLogic, Samsung and Supermicro

This Demartek evaluation is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_RoCE_Deployment_Guide.html on the Demartek web site.

Additional information on storage technology is available on the Demartek Storage Interface Comparison page.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available at: http://www.demartek.com/TestLab on the Demartek website.

