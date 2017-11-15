Denis Amoroso joins Geomega as Strategic Advisor

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - Geomega Resources Inc. ("GéoMégA" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:GMA) is pleased to announce that Denis Amoroso has joined the Corporation as a Strategic advisor to the management and the board of directors.

Mr. Amoroso has been in the brokerage business and the financial markets for thirty-seven years, including 25 years as Senior Advisor at Canaccord Genuity. He was Canadian member of the Chairman's Club and member of the president's Club nine times. Mr. Amoroso was instrumental in the Quebec junior exploration sector where he helped raise more than $100 million over the last 30 years with many of the companies becoming producers or acquired by major companies.

"Geomega is entering an exciting period after over 3 years in research and development. Having a person of the caliber of Mr. Amoroso is a significant asset to our company without a doubt. His knowledge of the financial markets will be important as we move towards the development of our first industrial unit with a regular supply of industrial residues from several sources. As we move towards our next milestones, the 99% purity for Neodymium (Nd) and Dysprosium (Dy) and subsequent validation by end users, we are strengthening our team and gaining the needed experience to help us in structuring future financings and maintain a robust share structure which we have been able to do until now." commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of GéoMégA.

Mr. Amoroso was granted 500,000 stock options at a price of $0.085 per share for a period of five years in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company.

GéoMégA is a mineral exploration and evaluation company focused on the discovery and sustainable development of economic deposits of metals in Québec.

78,258,049 common shares of GéoMégA are currently issued and outstanding.

