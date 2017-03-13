Denise Erminger Joins Lean Construction Institute as Manager, Communities of Practice

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - The Lean Construction Institute (LCI) welcomes Denise Erminger to its team as the new Manager, Communities of Practice (CoP) Relations. Denise will provide leadership and staff support for the LCI Practice Committee and the nationwide network of LCI's CoPs it serves and leads.

The Practice Committee is the policy- and practice-setting body for LCI CoPs, which represent the volunteer-led regional markets presence for the association across the country. CoP meetings are where owners, architects, engineers, trade partners and general contractors gather to share best practices and other learning in pursuit of their Lean journeys.

Denise will support the Practice Committee in its mission of strengthening the core groups that lead and grow the organization's communities. This includes making available to them LCI-approved training content, encouraging peer-to-peer communication and mentoring, and a range of other steps to help ensure the effectiveness of the broader CoP network. As LCI's national staff representative to the CoPs, Denise will enhance communications between LCI national and the CoPs, and be the focal point for engaging other LCI staff in successfully executing these responsibilities.

Denise's previous position of Lean Champion with British Petroleum (BP) at its Whiting facility (2012-17) has provided her with direct experience in leading and encouraging adoption of Lean in an important owner organization, experience that will be invaluable as she works to promote Lean adoption across LCI's CoP network. She also has participated in the LCI Annual Congress over a number of years, including serving as a steering committee member for the 2016 Congress.

"I am thrilled to bring Denise Erminger on board as a key member of our staff team," said Dan Heinemeier, LCI Executive Director. "Her unique experience, commitment and enthusiasm in implementing Lean Construction at BP Whiting will bring a critical and unique skill set to our existing staff, and a real boost to our efforts to more cohesively and effectively empower our local communities to do great things."

"It is an honor to be afforded the opportunity to join the LCI staff, and I look forward to the journey ahead," said Erminger. "I am excited to bring my experience in Lean Construction implementation into this role while supporting the Practice Committee and providing the kind of servant leadership the LCI CoPs need to help them achieve their goals."

Heinemeier added, "As our 'LCI boots on the ground,' the CoPs have always been key to realizing our mission of transforming the built environment nationwide. With this new dimension of staff support, I look for us to be able to move further and faster toward the realization of that mission."

Ilene Goldberg, LCI's Manager of Membership and Corporate Engagement, previously provided support on a part-time basis to the CoPs. She remains with LCI and will continue in her existing roles of membership development, exhibit/sponsorship sales, and related areas promoting member engagement and LCI's financial and programmatic growth.

About the Lean Construction Institute: Founded in 1997, LCI is a non-profit, membership-based organization with a vision to transform the built environment through Lean implementation. With common language, fundamental principles and basic practices, LCI aims to increase stakeholder satisfaction and project delivery value. The design and construction industry's productivity level has remained nearly stagnant in 50 years as other industries thrive, but LCI sets out to improve the industry by facilitating continuous education through their Transforming Design and Construction book series, Lean instructional training courses and the annual LCI Congress and Design Forum. LCI advocates for using a variety of tools and techniques that help promote collaborative planning, waste elimination and work-site safety. For more information, please visit www.leanconstruction.org.