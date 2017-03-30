Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX:DML)(NYSE MKT:DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2016 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Denison's Form 40-F, which includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, is available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com, and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

In addition, Denison has filed its Annual Information Form with Canadian regulatory authorities, which is also available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Holders of Denison's securities may receive a free printed copy of the Company's most recent Form 40-F and Annual Report, including the audited financial statements, by sending an email request to info@denisonmines.com, by submitting a request online at www.denisonmines.com, or by writing to Denison Mines Corp., 1100 - 40 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 1T1.

