Dennis Higgs Acquires Common Shares of Nevada Exploration Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Dennis Higgs ("Offeror") announces that on July 11, 2017, Offeror acquired an aggregate of 450,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Nevada Exploration Inc. (the "Issuer") through the exercise of 450,000 common share purchase warrants at a price of $0.10 per share, for aggregate consideration in the amount of $45,000 (the "Transaction").

Offeror's early warning report dated August 31, 2015 reported that the Offeror had beneficial ownership and control over 4,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 13.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer as of such date and 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer, representing approximately 23.52% of the partially diluted issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer as of such date. Following the completion of the Transaction, the Offeror has beneficial ownership and control of an aggregate of 6,721,054 common shares of the Issuer, or approximately 13.85% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of this news release, and an aggregate of 2,515,011 common share purchase warrants and options of the Issuer, or approximately 18.10% of the partially diluted issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of this news release, which represents a decrease of approximately 5.42% since the date of the Offeror's last early warning report.

The Shares were issued from the treasury of the Issuer. The common shares of the Issuer are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "NGE".

The common shares of the Issuer acquired by Offeror are held for investment purposes. Offeror will review its investment in the Issuer's common shares on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future. Offeror may in the future acquire or dispose of common shares of the Issuer, through the open market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions dictate.

Offeror has filed an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transactions with applicable securities regulatory authorities, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Issuer's head office is located at 885 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8.

For further information or for a copy of the early warning report, please contact: