Denny's Takes on Bullying with Annual Pink Shirt Day Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - This February, Denny's Restaurants is thrilled to launch their annual campaign in support of Pink Shirt Day to raise awareness against bullying.

From February 1-22, 2017, participating restaurants across Canada will be selling pink shirt cutouts for $2 which includes a tear-off coupon for 20% off your meal in March. Pink T-shirts will also be available for purchase at select locations for $15. Funds raised in the British Columbia restaurants will be donated to the CKNW Orphans' Fund, and money raised throughout the rest of Canada will be donated to Corus Feeds Kids.

"Each year, our Pink Shirt Day campaign has grown. It started as a store-based initiative and has expanded into a national fundraising campaign, raising over $42,000 last year for our two partner charities," said Bobby Naicker, President and COO for Dencan Restaurants. "The greatest thing about this campaign is the dedication and passion our stores and guests have for this great cause. Bullying is something that everyone can relate to whether it has happened to them or they know someone who has suffered. We are proud to be supporters of the Pink Shirt Initiative."

Since 2008, Corus Radio's news-talk stations have been at the forefront of raising awareness against bullying and have brought national attention to the growing issue of cyber bullying by working with local community leaders and schools. Corus Feeds Kids is Corus Entertainment's national philanthropic initiative, which focuses on nourishing children's minds and bodies and supports numerous charitable causes across the country.

"Denny's has been involved in our Pink Shirt Day Campaign for the past five years, and we are so excited to partner with them again on this initiative," said Sara Dubois-Phillips, CKNW Orphans' Fund Executive Director. "It's a day to wear pink and spread the message across Canada that bullying is not okay and will not be tolerated on playgrounds, in workplaces, or in any environment."

Since 2011, Denny's Canada has donated $70,000 to the CKNW Orphans' Fund, and in the past two years has donated $200,000 to Corus Feeds Kids.

For more information about Denny's Canada, visit www.dennys.ca.

About Denny's Canada

Vancouver-based Dencan Restaurants Inc. currently owns and operates 59 Denny's Restaurants across Canada and is owned by Northland Properties Corporation. Part of the highly-regarded worldwide Denny's organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation, quality, and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon and juicy burgers to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety 24-hours a day.

About Pink Shirt Day

The original event was organized by David Shepherd and Travis Price of Berwick, Nova Scotia who in 2007 bought and distributed 50 pink shirts after a ninth grade student, Charles McNeill, was bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school.