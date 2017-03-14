Dentsu Aegis Network Selects Workday

Global Media Group Moves to a Technology Platform Built for the Cloud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NYSE : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Dentsu Aegis Network, one of the fastest growing global media groups specialising in media, digital, and creative communications services, has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to help improve efficiencies and visibility into its employee base across the group's global network of brands. Through Workday, Dentsu Aegis Network will empower its people to carry out HR-related tasks, access personal information, and provide its leaders with a single view of people-related information to better understand and manage talent across the business.

Headquartered in London and employing more than 35,000 people across 10 global network brands, and supported by additional specialist and multi-media brands, Dentsu Aegis Network provides some of the world's leading marketers with best-in-class media, digital, and creative communications services. As the company expanded, Dentsu Aegis Network sought to replace a range of disparate technologies with a single, agile system that would foster better use of analytics and deliver actionable insights in the business for faster workforce decision-making, placing data at the heart of its people strategy.

With Workday, Dentsu Aegis Network expects to:

Streamline efficiencies across the business making it clearer, quicker, and easier to get things done.

Better leverage the skill sets and experiences of employees across brands and markets, opening up new opportunities in the digital economy for their clients.

Build a high-performance culture, equipping leaders with direct access to insights into their teams.

Better attract, develop, and retain talent with the ability to track and manage the entire employee lifecycle all in one people technology platform.

Comments on the News

"We were looking for a system that reflected where we are heading as a business, something digital and pioneering that embodies the way we do business for our clients and powers our growth," said Caroline Mellor, director of HR effectiveness, Dentsu Aegis Network. "Workday HCM enables us to create simplicity and efficiency for our people with a technology platform built for the cloud."

"Like many people-centric organisations, Dentsu Aegis Network turned to Workday as the best system to support people development and enablement that is critical to its global success in the digital age," said Chano Fernandez, president, EMEA & APJ, Workday. "When talent is the main driver of revenue, innovative companies like Dentsu Aegis Network recognise the need to deliver the best possible experience to their employees and to provide managers with the insights they need to get the best out of their teams."

