Denver Health's New Program Utilizes Lyft to Get Patients Home Safely

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Denver Health has taken another big step forward in patient experience by partnering with Lyft, the fastest growing on-demand transportation company in the US, to help make sure discharged patients who have no other means of getting home make it home safely. Denver Health is the only hospital in the area with such a service in place.

This partnership began in November 2016 and so far the results have been overwhelmingly positive. From November 14 through the end of January, Denver Health ordered more than 200 rides from Lyft with only a single driver cancellation.

"Providing on-demand transportation to our patients is part of our patient-centered focus; we want to be able to get them home quickly from the hospital when they have no other options," Denver Health Chief Experience Officer Amy Friedman said. "We hope to expand our partnership with Lyft to provide reliable transportation for our patients visiting our clinics so they don't miss an appointment that might be critical to their health."

Friedman added the feedback she's received from patients has been positive and primarily centered around the speed and convenience of the service. She said many patients just want to get home after being discharged and this partnership helps makes that possible.

This unique service is paid for by funds raised through the Denver Health Foundation. On average, the cost per ride to Denver Health is $7 and it's a service provided free-of-charge to the patients who qualify. The average wait time is between one and two minutes.

This service is available for patients discharged from inpatient care as well as those leaving the emergency department. Vouchers are given to social workers who hand them back to front desk staff when patients are ready to leave. The front desk orders the ride. This program is limited to rides within the Denver metro area.

"We're pleased with our partnership with Denver Health and the success thus far since the partnership kicked off in November of 2016," said Gyre Renwick, head of healthcare partnerships at Lyft. "From helping elder residents remain independent to increasing patient throughput, Lyft is dedicated to providing the best transportation. Denver Health is a testament to how we're getting there."

About Denver Health

Denver Health is the Rocky Mountain Region's Level I academic trauma center, and the safety net hospital for the Denver area. The Denver Health system, which integrates acute and emergency care with public and community health, includes the Rocky Mountain Regional Trauma Center, Denver's 911 emergency medical response system, Denver Health Paramedic Division, nine family health centers, 17 school-based health centers, the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, NurseLine, Denver CARES, Denver Public Health, the Denver Health Foundation and the Rocky Mountain Center for Medical Response to Terrorism, Mass Casualties and Epidemics.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available in more than 300 cities. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.