Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) New Rule Improves the Exchange of Medical Information that Protect the Privacy of People Receiving Substance Abuse Treatments

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Telehealthcare, Inc. ("Telehealthcare.com") ( OTC PINK : TLLT) The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published final rule changes to Confidentiality of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Patient Records regulations, (42 CFR Part 2) to be effective February 17, 2017.

The rule defines:

"The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is issuing this final rule to update and modernize the Confidentiality of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Patient Records regulations and facilitate information exchange within new health care models while addressing the legitimate privacy concerns of patients seeking treatment for a substance use disorder. These modifications also help clarify the regulations and reduce unnecessary burden.

The laws and regulations governing the confidentiality of substance use disorder records were written out of great concern about the potential use of substance use disorder information against individuals, causing individuals with substance use disorders not to seek needed treatment."

Source: Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder Patient Records.

A Rule by the Health and Human Services Department on 01/18/2017

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/01/18/2017-00719/confidentiality-of-substance-use-disorder-patient-records

According to a recent press release from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): "Today's changes will further enhance health services research, integrated treatment, quality assurance and health information exchange activities while at the same time safeguarding the essential privacy rights of people seeking treatment for substance use disorders," said HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary, Kana Enomoto. "These efforts clear the way for integrated health care models that can provide a better, more cost-effective health care system that also empowers people to make key decisions about their health care."

Source: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (2017).

New rule improves the exchange of medical information in ways that protect the privacy of people receiving substance use treatment.

https://www.samhsa.gov/newsroom/press-announcements/201701131200

In a statement from Derek Cahill, CEO of Telehealthcare, Inc., "We are very encouraged by this ruling and its anticipated impact for our CarePanda secured messaging application. With the implementation of these rulings, we believe CarePanda will be the go-to application for Substance Abuse Centers who will need to use a HIPAA compliant secure messaging solution."

Over the next several months, Telehealthcare.com will continue to work with substance abuse centers and residential treatment facilities along with strategic partners and service providers to roll out and demonstrate the abilities of our CarePanda app. The goal in the next six months is to continue to build a recurring revenue base, expand out the ecosystem and develop sales with resellers and customers in key target markets. Many of these market segments have strong, growing demand for HIPAA compliant communication solutions and telehealthcare services.

CarePanda is an advanced messaging app that streamlines operations and facilitates secure messaging for caregivers including psychiatrists, toxicologists, pharmacists, nurses and other medical and non-medical staff. CarePanda app is easy to use. Users can quickly share text messages, documents, PDFs, images or medical forms with other medical professionals or patients. CarePanda meets all State retention laws, HITECH, State pharmacy regulations, HIPPA and Joint Commission (JCAHO) guidelines.

The advantages of CarePanda App:

Meets compliance regulations for Federal and State Guidelines, including HIPPA compliance

Securely sends documents, forms or images within the app

Maintains record retention of all communication year over year

Care teams, doctors, and staff can see when another person has "viewed" their message

A lost phone or tablet messages can be protected without losing the communications

PDF forms can be integrated within the app for signature and workflow

Automated OUT OF OFFICE replies

Easily add or remove medical providers to any conversation!

CarePanda App easily integrates with existing processes and medical forms while adding security and meeting all Federal and State compliance requirements. Forms can be integrated and customized for your medical facility including: admissions, advance directives, BAA agreements, arbitration agreements, certification statements, financial arrangements, patient intake forms, outpatient registration, personal funds, social workers, therapy forms, lab forms and more!

If you're a licensed Substance Abuse Center or Residential Treatment Center, contact us today at 1-888-99Panda for a demo of CarePanda!

About Telehealthcare.com, Inc.

Based in San Clemente, California, Telehealthcare, Inc. is a digital healthcare technology company building and commercializing a telehealth platform that makes it easier for medical groups and healthcare service providers to adopt and implement telehealth solutions. The Company's core technology is CarePanda, a HIPAA compliant platform that includes advanced messaging, secure forms, e-prescriptions, HIPAA compliance and more. For more information, contact us at 1-888-99Panda or visit www.telehealthcare.com.