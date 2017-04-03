Department of Agriculture Seeks Baumgartner Campground Asphalt Maintenance

FEATHERVILLE, ID--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - The Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, released on Monday, April 3 a sources sought notice for contractors capable of providing asphalt maintenance services at the Baumgartner Campground.

The Baumgartner Campground is going through renovations, and there are sections of road cuts that need patched, camping spurs that require asphalt patching, and camping spurs and 48-inch wide trails that need complete new asphalt. All asphalt placed will match existing pavement and have an approximate depth of 2.5 inches. Asphalt patching within the camping spurs consists of a variety of sizes of patches as well as patching around picnic tables, utilities tables, and fire rings. The Forest Service expects that this will require some handwork and compaction by smaller equipment.

This project consists of placing asphalt to patch sections of roads, parking areas, and camp spurs, plus adding asphalt to increase the size of existing camp spurs. Optional work includes placing asphalt for additional camping spurs, trails, and for the removal and placement of asphalt over the Willow Creek Bridge.

The contractor who receives the contract must furnish all labor, materials, equipment, tools, transportation, and supplies, and perform all work in accordance with drawings, specifications, and contract provisions, according to the notice.

Baumgartner Campground is located approximately 10 miles east of Featherville, Idaho on Forest Service Road 70227, along the South Fork of the Boise River. The road is gravel from Featherville to Baumgartner campground.

The Forest Service will close Baumgartner Campground at its gate for the duration of the project. However, a small section of the project is outside of the gate, and the contractor who receives the contract will be responsible for posting traffic signage indicating that that section of road will be closed for the day while work is being done.

The Forest Service in its sources sought notice also described an option item for removing and replacing the asphalt on Willow Creek Bridge at approximately milepost 6.0 on Forest Service Road 70227, on the way from Featherville, Idaho to Baumgartner Campground.

The Forest Service anticipates the project beginning during the first part of July 2017, that the contractor who receives the contract will complete the project within 30 days, and that the project cost will be between $150,000 and $500,000.

The Forest Service anticipates issuing the contract to a small business. The relevant NAICS Code is 237310 and the size standard is $36.5 million.

For more information, contact Contract Specialist Karen L. Morthland at kmorthland@fs.fed.us, or Kevin Duchow, engineer, at kduchow@fs.fed.us.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

