Departments of Urology and Oncology Approve Protocol for OncBioMune's Phase 2/3 Trial of ProscaVax for Prostate Cancer in Mexico

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( OTCQB : OBMP) ("OncBioMune" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer products and a proprietary vaccine technology, is pleased to announce the receipt of acknowledgement and authorization to perform the protocol proposed for the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of ProscaVax from the Department of Urology of the High Specialty Hospital IMSS Siglo XXI ("HSH IMSS") in Mexico. The clinical study is being sponsored by OncBioMune Mexico S.A. de C.V., a joint venture between the Company and its planned acquisition target, Vitel Laboratorios S.A. de C.V., and being conducted at HSH IMSS, which is considered the foremost government hospital in Mexico.

In the study, ProscaVax, OncBioMune's lead experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine, will be evaluated for safety and efficacy in prostate specific antigen (PSA) recurrent prostate cancer in hormone-naïve and hormone-independent patients.

The authorization from the Department of Urology follows a recently received authorization to perform the protocol from the Department of Oncology at HSH IMSS.

"Receiving authorization from both departments was not necessary and is a tremendous vote of confidence that directors of each unit are interested in participating in the clinical trial," commented Dr. Jonathan Head, Chief Executive Officer at OncBioMune. "We now have the full weight and expertise of each department to oversee the study, support gathering patients for enrollment and all the equipment required to complete the protocol in hand. This is an incredible asset for us and should help ensure an efficiently run trial."

Sign up for OncBioMune email alerts at: http://oncbiomune.com/email-alerts/.

About OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products, with a proprietary Vaccine Technology that is designed to stimulate the immune system to attack its own cancer while not hurting the patient. Our lead product, ProscaVax® is scheduled to commence a Phase 2 clinical study in 2016. OncBioMune also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to blockbuster drugs. OncBioMune is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer solicitation or sale are unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals' need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; the fact that OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's vaccines and therapeutics may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in OncBioMune Pharmaceutical's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.