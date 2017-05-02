Dept. of Interior Conducting Market Research About Available Coded Acoustic Receivers

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - The Department of the Interior, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) office, released on May 2 a sources sought notice in which it announced plans to research potential sources of coded acoustic receivers.

According to the notice, USGS potentially needs eight coded acoustic receivers, three-channel DSP manual tracking receivers, two omni-directional hydrophones with 10m cables, two directional hydrophones with 10m cables, and one external case range test tag to detect, identify, and decode transmitters.

The notice further explains that the provided acoustic transmitters must be compatible with Vemco receivers already in place. The acoustic transmitters receivers will allow precise automated monitoring of critical behavior of grass carp at large in the Missouri reservoir.

The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code is 334220 and the size standard is 750 Employees.

USGS invites all business concerns that believes they can provide the required receives to e-mail Contracting Specialist Beth Wilson at bwilson@usgs.gov by no later than 4 p.m. CST on May 16 the following information:

Capability statement describing corporate expertise and technical qualifications

Past performance information describing other contracts for similar services the company has received within the last three years, and include: project title, location, whether the work was as a prime or subcontractor, contract/subcontract dollar value, type of contract, percentage of self-performed work, and overall performance rating received

Small business status (e.g., 8(a), HUBZone, SDVOSB, etc.)

Point of Contact information, Cage Code, and D&B Number

Any other information that will prove the vendor is capable of performing the required effort

USGS requests that interested contractors limit submissions to no more than 10 single-sided pages.

The contractor who receives this contract – if USGS issues a contract – must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

