Derek Harper of Faurecia North America to Present Opening Day Keynote at the 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show

Presentation will focus on Industry 4.0 and the Digital Factory of the Future

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - The keynote presentation at the 2017 ASSEMBLY Show will feature Derek Harper of Faurecia North America who will discuss Industry 4.0 and the digital factory of the future, a hot topic in manufacturing. Harper is the VP of Information Technology at Faurecia North America based in Auburn Hills MI. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

"We are excited to have Derek Harper speak at The ASSEMBLY Show this year. We look forward to him providing our attendees an insight into Industry 4.0 and the digital factory," said Thomas A. Esposito, Publisher, Assembly Magazine, producers of the event. "We recently featured Faurecia's Factory of the Future in Assembly Magazine where we talk about how industry 4.0 technology promises to transform plant floors during the next two decades and will change the way that engineers and assemblers interact with machines."

Faurecia is a $23 billion Tier One supplier based in France that operates more than 70 global facilities. The company specializes in automotive seating, interior systems and emissions control technologies. Its customers include automakers, such as FCA, Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Nissan, in addition to diesel engine manufacturers, such as Cummins Inc. and Deere & Co.

