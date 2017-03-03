Dermatology Experts Present Latest Information at 2017 AAD Annual Meeting

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - The 2017 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting will take place from March 3 to 7 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The meeting will feature the latest information on skin, hair and nails, presented by world-renowned experts in the field of dermatology.

The following news releases offer more information on noteworthy topics presented at the meeting:

For additional news releases, visit the Academy website.

Media planning to attend the 2017 AAD Annual Meeting must register on-site at the press office, located in Room W205B at the Orange County Convention Center, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, March 3, or 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, through Monday, March 6. The press office phone number is 407-685-5419.

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 18,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at 1-888-462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin) or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).