Desert Star and Tahltan Central Government Sign Communications Agreement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - Desert Star Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:DSR) ("Desert Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Communications Agreement with Tahltan Central Government relating to the Kutcho Project, which is located 100km east of Dease Lake, within the Tahltan Traditional Territory. As previously disclosed in the Company's June 15, 2017 news release, the Company has signed an agreement to acquire the Kutcho Project from Capstone Mining Corp.

The Communication Agreement sets out a framework by which Desert Star and Tahltan Central Government agree to work together in a spirit of partnership. Our shared objective is to build a positive and mutually beneficial working relationship, including Tahltan membership and communities with respect to the activities undertaken on the Kutcho Project.

Desert Star President and CEO, Vince Sorace, commented: "The signing of the Communication Agreement marks an important milestone for Desert Star and the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship with Tahltan Central Government. We look forward to working with Tahltan Central Government to identify and maximize opportunities for membership and the communities."

Tahltan Central Government President, Chad Day stated: "The Communication Agreement, which was developed by Tahltan Central Government, sets the tone and foundation for building a mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and open communication. We look forward to working with Desert Star to maximize opportunities for Tahltan as the Kutcho Project advances through the permitting process."

Vince Sorace, President and CEO

