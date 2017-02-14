Desiccant Dehumidification for Energy Efficient Drying of Gelatine and HPMC Capsules, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - During manufacturing of gelatine and HPMC capsules, efficient and carefully controlled drying is essential for ensuring product quality and consistence. Users of Munters' desiccant dehumidification have reported faster and more consistent drying times for freshly produced capsules thus allowing higher production volume and lower rates of non-compliant product, which in turn reduces production costs and fault finding efforts. These dehumidification solutions have the additional benefits of being energy efficient, hygienic and easy to maintain.

The webinar will focus on the following areas:

Controlling drying times and maintaining capsule moisture levels with desiccant dehumidification

Flexible range of solutions to meet all scales of production

Energy efficiency vs. direct expansion cooling and drying methods

Additional benefits of controlling humidity levels in manufacturing, packaging andstorage spaces

Join industry expert Martin Ginty, Pharmaceutical Industry Manager from Munters GmbH, as he demonstrates how pharmaceutical manufacturers can benefit from desiccant dehumidification solutions regardless of the local climatic conditions.

The live broadcast takes place on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Desiccant Dehumidification for Energy Efficient Drying of Gelatine and HPMC Capsules

