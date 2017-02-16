Design Tech Homes Kicks Off "Build a Home. Putt to Win It" Promotion

Celebrating 20 Years in Business, the Texas Custom Home Builder offers Buyers a Chance to Win the Cost of Their New Home in a 2017 Golf Challenge

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Design Tech Homes, a Texas custom home builder specializing in build-on-your-lot construction, is celebrating 20 years in business by offering its new home buyers the chance to win the purchase price of their home -- up to $500,000. For those in the market for a new home in Texas, especially ones who've mastered their putting skills (although professional golfers are not eligible), the "Build a Home. Putt to Win It" golf challenge provides an incentive to build now with Design Tech Homes.

"In the last 20 years, Design Tech Homes has grown as one of the largest family-owned custom home builders in Texas," says owner and CEO Mike Feigin. "As we celebrate our anniversary in 2017, we thought it would be fun to give customers an opportunity to win the cost of their new home in a golf putting challenge."

To participate in the golf challenge, buyers must sign a contract for construction of a new Design Tech home between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017. One named person from the construction agreement can then pre-register for the Golf Challenge, to be held during a special Homeowner Appreciation event October 21, 2017 at MainStreet America in Spring, Texas.

Each eligible, pre-registered participant will get a chance at the 25-foot Golf Challenge. To win the 3-Holes-in-3 Grand Prize, the cash amount equal to the contracted purchase price of the customer's Design Tech home, a participant must successfully putt three golf balls, one into each of three cups, using a regulation golf putter while maintaining a regulation putting stroke. Each participant gets one attempt at making the three successive putts in a row, and must make each one on the putting green provided by Promotion Sponsors. Sponsors include Design Tech Homes and Interactive Promotions Group.

If two or more players successfully hole three balls in each of the three cups, they will participate in a golf challenge playoff until one winner remains. Additional rules apply. See www.dth.com/putt2win/.

About Design Tech Homes

Since 1997, Design Tech Homes has been one of the largest, family-owned, full-service custom home builders in Texas. The company has built some of the finest new homes in Houston, San Antonio, and the Austin-Bastrop areas, offering homebuyers the option to choose from a selection of diverse, ready-to-build floorplans or work closely with the Design Tech Homes team to create a one-of-a-kind, custom design. The company exceeds industry standards with its extended 20-Year warranty, comprehensive third-party inspection program, and commitment to energy efficiency as a national award-winning ENERGY STAR Partner. Visit www.dth.com to learn more.