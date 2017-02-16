Designed for the latest Super35 and Full-Frame Digital Cinema Cameras, Sigma Cine Lens Line Makes Its Debut at NAB 2017

Sigma Cine delivers exceptional optics in an outstanding form factor with resolving power up to 8K

RONKONKOMA, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, is showcasing its brand new line of Cine lenses, designed for the latest, high-resolution digital cinema cameras, at the NAB 2017 show at booth C11525. The Sigma Cine lens lineup at NAB 2017 includes the High Speed Super 35 Zoom Line: 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2; the FF Zoom Lens: 24-35mm T2.2; and the High Speed Prime line: 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.5 and the 85mm T1.5. Sigma lenses are designed for industry-standard E, EF and PL mounts, ensuring compatibility with all major digital cinema cameras.

"Sigma's extensive background in optics and highly compact lens architecture appeals to cinematographers across all genres of filmmaking," states Sigma Corporation of America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. "NAB 2017 will serve as the platform to introduce new Sigma Cine lens models that, like its siblings, appeal to the vast and varying needs of cinematographers."

100% Retained Sigma Optics, 100% New Design

Compatible with the latest high-resolution, full-frame digital cinema cameras, the Cine lenses combine 100% Sigma optics with a 100% new mechanical structure, offering an outstanding form factor with unbeatable optical performance that appeals to a wide range of cinematographers and videographers:

Appealing to feature film DPs, the Sigma Cine line offers unparalleled quality and versatility with consistency throughout the line, especially with its primes. Boasting great IQ, Sigma Cine features a wide range of primes for full-frame camera systems with all lenses resolving up to 8K.





DPs, the Sigma Cine line offers unparalleled quality and versatility with consistency throughout the line, especially with its primes. Boasting great IQ, Sigma Cine features a wide range of primes for full-frame camera systems with all lenses resolving up to 8K. Priced to meet the independent filmmaker budget, the lightweight and compact form factor makes it a win for one-man crews and smaller budgets.





budget, the lightweight and compact form factor makes it a win for one-man crews and smaller budgets. The attractively priced, diverse suite of lenses makes it easy for editorial and commercial boutiques to invest in the full range of Sigma Cine lenses for a fraction of the cost of similar lens lines, without sacrificing quality, performance or versatility.





to invest in the full range of Sigma Cine lenses for a fraction of the cost of similar lens lines, without sacrificing quality, performance or versatility. High-quality, compact design and value price tag make Sigma Cine a natural fit for corporate, education and house of worship productions.





What Sigma Lenses Will Be on Display

The Sigma Cine lens lineup at NAB 2017 will include:

The Cine High Speed Super 35 Zoom Line : 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2

The High Speed Zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom Line is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.





: The High Speed Zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom Line is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts. The Cine FF Zoom Lens: 24-35mm T2.2 FF

Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom's outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras' image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.





Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom's outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras' image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts. The Cine FF High Speed Prime Line: 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF and 85mm T1.5 FF

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 20mm to 85mm, with all five touting an aperture of T1.5. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film's color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.





Sigma Cine Lens Pricing & Availability

The Sigma Cine High Speed Zoom 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2 lenses began shipping in December 2016 for a retail price of $3999.00 USD. Pricing and availability for the remainder of the Sigma Cine Line will be revealed at NAB 2017.

Book a Private Press Briefing at NAB 2017

Members of the media are invited to book a private press briefing with a Sigma representative. For more information or to schedule a briefing, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, Cinema lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of Cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Blog.