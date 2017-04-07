Designing Digitally, Inc. Awarded Four Horizon Interactive Awards for Custom eLearning

FRANKLIN, OH--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Designing Digitally, Inc. is a full-service, custom content eLearning development corporation that focuses on being a catalyst for corporate behavior change. Designing Digitally has developed a variety of serious games, training simulations, gamified E-Learning, and Mobile solutions for large corporations and government agencies all around the world.

Their innovative team has been recognized by the Horizon Interactive Awards Committee for four projects completed in 2016 for customers. These awards were granted due to the creativity and effort put forth into the interactive media learning experiences that simultaneously educate, entertain, and engage. The below projects were the winners this year for the Horizon Interactive Awards

Designing Digitally, Inc. in collaboration with Wyndham Hotel Group was awarded Gold by the Horizon Interactive Awards under the eLearning category for the development of Wyndham Rewards Loyalty Gamified Program. The Wyndham Rewards campaign centered on an exciting new spokesperson, the Wyndham Rewards Wyzard. Designing Digitally, Inc. utilized images and custom-recorded audio clips of the Wyndham Rewards Wyzard to coach learners through interactions in the courses. To read the case study on this project click here.

Designing Digitally, Inc. in partnership with Checkers & Rally's Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. was awarded Gold for the development of the Drive-Thru Challenge serious game by the Horizon Interactive Awards under the eLearning category. Throughout the training, the learners encounter interactive questions where they determine whether a voice is smiling or frowning, the best way to interact with a customer, and much more. To read more about this award winning project click here.

Designing Digitally, Inc. was awarded the Silver Award from the Horizon Interactive Awards under the eLearning category for the design of a single player serious game called "Mercer City" for Mercer, the world's largest human resources consulting firm. The learning experience is innovative and assists training employees in the proper process of doing consultative sales for Mercer. To check out the award-winning submission, Mercer City Serious Game, click here.

Designing Digitally, Inc. worked hand in hand with the Bridgestone Corporation to develop a mobile learning application called "Product Application - Learning on the Go" that was awarded Silver by the Horizon Interactive Awards under the Mobile Learning Category. Bridgestone wanted this Mobile eLearning tool to be easily accessible for internal salespeople as well as external resellers. Therefore, we created a custom website for learners to access directly in a web browser without needing an account or login information. To review this project, click here.

Designing Digitally, Inc. was also named one of the Top Gamification Companies of 2016 by Training Industry, making this the third consecutive year the organization has been chosen for this prestigious company list. "Our third annual Top Gamification Companies List showcases the tremendous impact gaming is having on the corporate learning space," said Ken Taylor, President, Training Industry, Inc. "These companies are able to incorporate gamification strategies like adaptive learning, coaching and simulations to increase employee engagement and material retention."

Andrew Hughes, President of Designing Digitally, Inc. said, "On behalf of the entire team at Designing Digitally, Inc., we are more than honored to be selected by Horizon Interactive Awards for these amazing projects. Our team dedicates their lives to creating engaging, educational, and entertaining learning experiences that help change behaviors within the companies they are intended for. We are proud to have our work push the boundaries of what fun learning looks like for online learning!"

