Destination Maternity Partners with Certona to Boost Online Sales Through 1:1 Personalization

Leading maternity apparel retailer deploys Certona's personalization solutions, increases average order value by 48 percent

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Certona, the leader in real-time omnichannel personalization for the world's largest brands and retailers, today announced it has partnered with Destination Maternity to guide and execute the company's personalization program. Acting as an extension of the Destination Maternity team, Certona implemented its solution across all three of the leading maternity retailer's websites to create a more personalized shopping experience. As a result, Destination Maternity has achieved a 48 percent increase in average order value (AOV) with shoppers who engage with recommended products, along with a site-wide 9 percent increase in AOV.

"Certona's team really helped us understand which strategies work to improve performance," said Megan David, Director of Web Merchandising, Destination Maternity. "Certona gives us the knowledge, the tools and the guidance to continue optimizing the experiences for our customers. This is the partner we needed and we look forward to our future projects to add more personalization to all things Destination Maternity."

In addition to deploying Certona's personalization solutions across its websites, which accounts for 26 percent of its online revenue, Destination Maternity has leveraged Certona to deliver personalized recommendations within purchase and shipping confirmation emails. Starting in 2017, the retailer will be able to personalize emails for shoppers who abandoned their carts, a tactic to drive re-engagement. Certona also continues to work closely with Destination Maternity to support a seamless platform transition to the Salesforce Commerce Cloud without disrupting the ongoing success of its personalization program.

"As the retail market grows increasingly competitive, deploying an effective omnichannel personalization strategy is critical for retailers to convert visitors into customers," said Meyar Sheik, CEO and co-founder, Certona. "We're thrilled to partner with such an innovative retailer, and look forward to helping Destination Maternity further tailor the shopping experience for its consumers."

Destination Maternity was looking for more than a personalization solution -- they wanted a personalization partner -- and they found that in Certona. Contact Certona to learn more about how the company's personalization solutions can enhance your business.

About Certona

Certona's robust omnichannel personalization solutions power individualized customer experiences for over 500 top e-commerce websites in more than 70 countries. Certona's platform delivers 60 billion personalized experiences per month and generated $4 billion in client revenue in 2016. The company's Personalized Experience Management™ platform, powered by the Certona Predictive Cloud™, increases engagement and conversions by leveraging one-to-one behavioral profiling, Big Data insights, and real-time predictive analytics to present individualized content, promotional offers and product recommendations across all customer touchpoints. For more information, please visit www.certona.com.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. As of April 30, 2016 Destination Maternity operates 1,487 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and, most recently, England, including 530 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 957 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India. As of April 30, 2016 Destination Maternity has 203 international franchised locations, including 23 standalone stores operated under one of the Company's nameplates and 180 shop-in-shop locations. Destination Maternity also distributes its Oh Baby by Motherhood® collection through a licensed arrangement at Kohl's® stores throughout the United States and on Kohls.com.