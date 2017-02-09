Determine Announces 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results, Exceeding Revenue and Earnings Expectations

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS enterprise Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management solutions, including cloud-based strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay solutions, announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Q3 FY2017 GAAP Financial Highlights:

GAAP revenue was $6.9 million in Q3 FY2017, compared to $6.6 million in Q2 FY2017, representing a 4.1% increase quarter-over-quarter, and compared to $7.1 million in Q3 FY2016 GAAP revenue, representing a 3.5% decrease year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit percentage increased to 48.8% in Q3 FY2017, compared to 47.7% in Q2 FY2017, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 1.1 percentage points, and compared to 51.9% in Q3 FY2016, representing a 3.1 percentage points decrease year-over-year.

Deferred revenues increased 11.1% to $10.0 million in Q3 FY2017 from $9.0 million in Q3 FY2016.

GAAP net loss was $2.2 million or ($0.18) per share in Q3 FY2017, compared to $3.2 million or ($0.28) per share in Q2 FY2017, representing a $0.10 improvement per share quarter-over-quarter; in Q3 FY2016 the GAAP net loss was $2.8 million or ($0.25) per share.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP Financial Measures Q3 Q2 Q3 Change Change Nine Months FY 2017 FY 2017 FY 2016 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2017' FY 2016' Change Y/Y Revenue - total $ 6,852 $ 6,584 $ 7,100 4.1 % (3.5 %) $ 19,928 $ 20,080 (0.8 %) Revenue - recurring $ 5,054 $ 5,145 $ 5,354 (1.8 %) (5.6 %) $ 15,267 $ 15,862 (3.8 %) Revenue - non-recurring $ 1,798 $ 1,439 $ 1,746 24.9 % 3.0 % $ 4,661 $ 4,218 10.5 % Gross profit - total $ 3,341 $ 3,138 $ 3,682 6.5 % (9.3 %) $ 9,865 $ 10,494 (6.0 %) Gross profit - recurring $ 3,277 $ 3,442 $ 3,538 (4.8 %) (7.4 %) $ 10,182 $ 10,859 (6.2 %) Gross profit/ (loss) - non-recurring $ 64 $ (304 ) $ 144 121.0 % (55.6 %) $ (317 ) $ (365 ) 13.2 % Gross margin - total 48.8 % 47.7 % 51.9 % 1.1 pts (3.1 pts ) 49.5 % 52.3 % (2.8 pts ) Gross margin - recurring 64.8 % 66.9 % 66.1 % (2.1 pts ) (1.3 pts ) 66.7 % 68.5 % (1.8 pts ) Gross margin - non recurring 3.5 % (21.1 %) 8.2 % 24.6 pts (4.7 pts ) (6.8 %) (8.7 %) 1.9 pts Net loss $ (2,193 ) $ (3,207 ) $ (2,845 ) 31.6 % 22.9 % $ (7,743 ) $ (10,212 ) 24.2 % EPS $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ (0.67 ) $ (0.90 ) $ 0.23

Q3 FY2017 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights:

Non-GAAP revenue was $6.9 million in Q3 FY2017, compared to $6.6 million in Q2 FY2017, representing a 4.1% quarter-over-quarter increase, and compared to $7.2 million in Q3 FY2016, representing a 4.7% decrease year-over-year.

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage was 54.4% in Q3 FY2017, compared to 52.5% in Q2 FY2017, representing a 1.9 percentage point increase, and compared to 57.5% in Q3 FY2016, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.0 million or ($0.08) per share in Q3 FY2017, compared to $2.0 million or ($0.17) per share in Q2 FY2017, representing an improvement of $0.09 per share quarter-over-quarter, compared to $1.5 million or ($0.13) per share in Q3 FY2016, representing a $0.05 improvement per share year-over-year.

Billings decreased 3.3% to $7.5 million in Q3 FY2017 from $7.8 million in Q3 FY2016. Billings, a non-GAAP measure, are defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was ($0.2) million in Q3 FY2017, and compared to ($1.4) million in Q3 FY2016, representing an improvement of $1.2 million year-over-year.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q3 Q2 Q3 Change Change Nine Months FY 2017 FY 2017 FY 2016 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2017' FY 2016' Change Y/Y Revenue - total $ 6,852 $ 6,584 $ 7,187 4.1 % (4.7 %) $ 19,936 $ 20,308 (1.8 %) Revenue - recurring $ 5,054 $ 5,145 $ 5,400 (1.8 %) (6.4 %) $ 15,275 $ 16,021 (4.7 %) Revenue - non-recurring $ 1,798 $ 1,439 $ 1,787 24.9 % 0.6 % $ 4,661 $ 4,287 8.7 % Gross profit - total $ 3,726 $ 3,460 $ 4,135 7.7 % (9.9 %) $ 10,896 $ 11,677 (6.7 %) Gross profit - recurring $ 3,591 $ 3,710 $ 3,859 (3.2 %) (7.0 %) $ 11,037 $ 11,736 (6.0 %) Gross profit/( loss) - non-recurring $ 135 $ (250 ) $ 276 154.0 % (51.1 %) $ (141 ) $ (59 ) (139.0 %) Gross margin - total 54.4 % 52.5 % 57.5 % 1.9 pts (3.1 pts ) 54.7 % 57.5 % (2.8 pts ) Gross margin - recurring 71.0 % 72.1 % 71.5 % (1.1 pts ) (0.5 pts ) 72.3 % 73.3 % (1.0 pts ) Gross margin - non recurring 7.5 % (17.4 %) 15.5 % 24.9 pts (8.0 pts ) (3.0 %) (1.4 %) (1.6 pts ) Net loss $ (1,010 ) $ (1,959 ) $ (1,503 ) 48.4 % 32.8 % $ (4,253 ) $ (4,585 ) 7.2 % EPS $ (0.08 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ (0.37 ) $ (0.45 ) $ 0.08 Billings $ 7,545 $ 5,770 $ 7,800 30.8 % (3.3 %) $ 19,595 $ 20,667 (5.2 %)

"This quarter we are very pleased by our return to the million dollar range for new Annualized Bookings, with quarter-over-quarter new sales growing at a rate in excess of 30%. Driving the sales performance was our disruptive, new Determine Cloud Platform offering, with over 90% of our new customers opting for the platform for their Source-to-Pay or Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management needs," said Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO of Determine. "Over the coming months, we look forward to continuing to focus on several key executional tasks including advancing the Determine Cloud Platform's capabilities -- to provide our customers with 'Platformance', continuing to optimize organizational efficiencies, and building upon our robust lead pipeline to deliver incremental and accelerated sales in the coming quarters."

Q3 FY2017 Business Highlights:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, which we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and future results. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations". Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is due to the impact of revaluing the deferred revenue balances acquired from primarily b-pack, Inc. as required by GAAP purchase accounting.

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit is the difference in GAAP versus non-GAAP revenues as well as the elimination of the amortization of acquisition related intangibles, stock based compensation and severance expense from the costs of revenue. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the non-GAAP gross profit items as well as acquisition related costs.

Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and manage our business and forecast future periods; as such, we believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operations. Further, please note that our non-GAAP revenue is intended to reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been otherwise recorded by the acquired entities of Iasta.com, Inc. and b-pack, Inc. while our non-GAAP gross profit also excludes the amortization of intangibles that occurred due to the acquisition of the entities of Iasta.com, Inc. and b-pack, Inc.

Annualized Bookings are an operating measure not derived from the company's revenues or any other amounts presented in accordance with GAAP in the company's statement of income, balance sheet, statement of cash flows or other equivalent statements.

"Annualized Bookings" means the annualized recurring contracted revenue from a new customer or a cross-sell or upsell to an existing customer.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and elsewhere by Determine are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, product and channel development, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand for Determine's products and services, risks of losing key personnel or customers, protection of the company's intellectual property and government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the company's industry. Determine undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors concerning the company can be found in the company's most recent Form 10-K as filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay SaaS suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each application allows for the automatic sharing of data in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

Determine, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues: Recurring revenues $ 5,054 5,354 $ 15,267 $ 15,862 Non-recurring revenues 1,798 1,746 4,661 4,218 Total revenues 6,852 7,100 19,928 20,080 Cost of revenues: Cost of recurring revenues 1,777 1,816 5,085 5,003 Cost of non-recurring revenues 1,734 1,602 4,978 4,583 Total cost of revenues 3,511 3,418 10,063 9,586 Gross profit: Recurring gross profit 3,277 3,538 10,182 10,859 Non-recurring profit (loss) 64 144 (317 ) (365 ) Total gross profit 3,341 3,682 9,865 10,494 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,049 1,230 3,052 2,851 Sales and marketing 2,273 3,310 7,843 10,313 General and administrative 1,761 2,072 5,432 6,211 Impairment of software devlopment costs - - 947 Total operating expenses 5,083 6,612 16,327 19,375 Loss from operations (1,742 ) (2,930 ) (6,462 ) (8,881 ) Interest and other (expense), net (462 ) (149 ) (1,388 ) (549 ) Net loss before income tax (2,204 ) (3,079 ) (7,850 ) (9,430 ) Benefit from income taxes 35 233 143 213 Net loss (2,169 ) (2,846 ) (7,707 ) (9,217 ) Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest (24 ) 1 (36 ) 5 Net loss attributable to Determine, Inc. (2,193 ) (2,845 ) (7,743 ) (9,212 ) Redeemable preferred stock accretion - - - 1,000 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,193 ) $ (2,845 ) $ (7,743 ) $ (10,212 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.90 )

Determine, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of total revenue: U.S. GAAP as reported $ 6,852 $ 7,100 $ 19,928 $ 20,080 Adjustments: Deferred revenue adjustment - 87 8 228 Non-GAAP revenue $ 6,852 $ 7,187 $ 19,936 $ 20,308 Reconciliation of gross profit: U.S. GAAP as reported $ 3,341 $ 3,682 $ 9,865 $ 10,494 Adjustments: Deferred revenue adjustment - 87 8 228 Amortizaton of acquision 250 250 758 630 Stock based compensation 111 92 240 218 Severance 24 24 25 107 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,726 $ 4,135 $ 10,896 $ 11,677 Reconciliation to non-GAAP net loss: Net loss $ (2,193 ) $ (2,845 ) $ (7,743 ) $ (9,212 ) Stock-based compensation expense 630 658 1,867 1,871 Deferred revenue adjustment - 87 8 228 Acquisition related costs - 138 - 912 Amortization on intangibles 526 542 1,594 1,373 Benefit for income taxes - (213 ) (13 ) (213 ) Severance costs 27 130 34 456 Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,010 ) $ (1,503 ) $ (4,253 ) $ (4,585 ) Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted average shares outstanding for basic and diluted net loss per share 11,944 11,244 11,466 10,212

Determine, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net loss $ (2,169 ) $ (2,846 ) $ (7,707 ) $ (9,217 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net: Foreign currency translation adjustments 44 (11 ) 31 (68 ) Non-controlling interest (24 ) 1 (36 ) 5 Other comprehensive income (loss) 20 (10 ) (5 ) (63 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,149 ) $ (2,856 ) $ (7,712 ) $ (9,280 )

Determine, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, March 31, 2016 2016 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,387 $ 9,418 Accounts receivable, net 6,759 7,031 Restricted cash 34 34 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,408 1,551 Total current assets 17,588 18,034 Property and equipment, net 94 136 Capitalized software, net 2,131 1,699 Goodwill 14,346 14,490 Other intangibles, net 6,346 8,011 Other assets 1,492 1,843 Total assets $ 41,997 $ 44,213 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Credit facility $ 10,861 $ 9,000 Accounts payable 2,435 1,973 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 1,802 1,655 Other accrued liabilities 2,020 2,396 Deferred revenue 10,028 10,299 Income tax payable 78 14 COFACE loan 222 407 Accrued restructuring - 403 Total current liabilities 27,446 26,147 Long-term deferred revenue 5 67 Convertible note, net of debt discount 7,374 5,420 Other long-term liabilities 1,055 1,382 Deferred tax liability non current 81 290 Total liabilities 35,961 33,306 Total Determine, Inc. stockholders' equity controlling interest 5,887 10,794 Non-controlling interest 149 113 Total equity 6,036 10,907 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,997 $ 44,213

Determine, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unudited) Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 Operating activities Net loss $ (7,707 ) $ (9,217 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,478 1,868 Loss on disposition of property and equipment - 14 Stock-based compensation expense 1,867 1,870 Deferred tax liability (209 ) 93 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 272 149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 143 300 Other assets 435 (380 ) Accounts payable 462 113 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 147 278 Accrued restructuring costs (403 ) - Other accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities (356 ) (13 ) Deferred revenue (333 ) (281 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,204 ) (5,206 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (39 ) (6 ) Capitalized software (1,267 ) (1,077 ) Purchase of business, net of cash - (826 ) Minority shareholder payment - (133 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,306 ) (2,042 ) Financing activities Proceeds from sale of common stock, preferred stock and warrants, net of issuance costs - 310 Employee taxes paid in exchange for restricted stock awards forefeited 78 263 Issuance of common stock under employee stock plan 80 87 Credit facility borrowing 3,000 885 Credit facility payment (1,139 ) (347 ) Repayment of loan (185 ) (25 ) Conversion of preferred stock to common stock - (17 ) Issuance of debt, net of costs 2,429 2,743 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,263 3,899 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 216 11 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (31 ) (3,338 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 9,418 13,178 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 9,387 $ 9,840