Determine Cloud Platform exemplifies "Platformance" with 17.3 Release

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced the 17.3 Release of the Determine Cloud Platform today, further redefining the possibilities for true Source-to-Pay platform efficiency and effectiveness.

Determine Cloud Platform Release 17.3 continues to break new ground across the source-to-pay continuum, adding increased capabilities in Contract Management, Supplier Management, Procurement, Invoice Management and Financial Management. In addition, Determine continues deliver cutting edge competitive advantages to the Determine Core, one of the Determine Cloud Platform's significant differentiators, with new reporting automation and improved security features on the core. Automated reporting and alerts within the core platform provides deeper intelligence across the suite empowering better decisions.

"With each release, our goal is to set the bar higher for what the Determine Cloud Platform can achieve, we are constantly pushing the limits of innovation to deliver incremental business value for our customers. The 17.3 Release introduces a plethora of new features and enhanced functionality enabling increased flexibility and efficiencies for our customers. In addition to focusing on platform improvements, much of our innovation is also customer inspired -- it's a true collaboration that continues to drive the Determine team to exceed customer and market expectations."

-- Julien Nadaud, Chief Product Officer, Determine, Inc.

Release 17.3 introduces some of the following solution highlights:

Supplier Management: Increased flexibility in supplier management with manual scoring for any type of question during supplier onboarding, and the creation of internal certification workflows for managing onboarding and certification management related to internal supplier projects or required validations. Increased efficiency of supplier scoring by including the scoring metrics of internal and external questionnaires that are linked into supplier scorecards as part of their wider supplier profile, giving supplier managers real-time access to supplier risk and performance criteria.







Contract Management: Using a single source of shared master data and metadata on the platform allows purchasing contracts to be automatically generated using data contained in procurement contracts from the contract repository, or alternatively be newly authored in the Determine system. This will establish complete visibility across the contractual process, ensuring information integrity, contract compliance and improved spend under management. Integrating the DocuSign console directly within Determine Contract Management, users can add signatures and execute contracts without leaving the application, for faster and simpler signature workflow. Improvement to amendment processes that provides a view of the amendment within the workflow.







Procurement & Invoice Management Blanket PO features enable teams to better manage supplier invoices for specific amounts and time periods, without receipt creation for each order, by streamlining the entire receiving and matching process. Supplier invoices can now be more easily matched and automatically deducted from the blanket PO, ensuring accuracy and improving efficiency. Blanket Contracts, enabled for restricted group of users, provides the ability to generate straight through processing without the need to generate requisitions or POs; a feature designed for managing a predetermined amount of spend with a specified supplier over a period of time, especially targeted at direct spend (e.g. raw materials, suppliers, packaging). Internal time tracking, designed for managing time tracking activity, budget spend and cost allocations on services coming from internal shared services like IT, Marketing, or Procurement.







"The latest features in our Release 17.3 illustrate the complex platform capabilities required by our customers to manage their unique and often complicated requirements. In addition, we are demonstrating that the linkage of data and process workflows for spend, contracts and suppliers, can be easily configured and managed within the Determine Cloud Platform, something simply not achievable, with a separate 'stand-alone' solution or so-called suites. This is what delivering Platformance is all about."

-- Constantine Limberakis, VP of Product Marketing, Determine, Inc.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process management approach empowers users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.