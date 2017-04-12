Determine Cloud Platform Named as an E-Procurement Leader in the Spend Matters SolutionMap(SM)

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that the company has been recognized as a Value and Solution Leader in the Spend Matters SolutionMap(SM) vendor comparison ranking.

Based on the SolutionMap methodology, which rates technology providers from both a solution and customer value perspective, Determine scored in the "top third" for configurability, that relates to P2P setup and business process /workflow, a hallmark of the Determine Core on the Determine Cloud Platform.

Determine was also noted for its ability to support complex, global E-Procurement configurations (including multi-ERP integration, cross-border, accounting and related scenarios), making it a very attractive solution for mid-to-large multinational firms looking to align their E-Procurement deployments around wider global financial or procurement program rollouts.

"We are very proud to be selected as a value and solution E-Procurement leader in the Spend Matters SolutionMap. This confirms what we already know about the Determine Cloud Platform; it's all about delivering business value for our customers. Our platform empowers customers to perform more efficiently, enabling people, processes and data to work together in harmony to achieve individual and shared success. Having the Determine Cloud Platform rank in the top third for customer value in E-Procurement is yet another proof point in our continued dedication to what makes this all possible -- our customers. This is what Platformance is all about."

-- Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO of Determine, Inc.

Spend Matters SolutionMap tool is a groundbreaking set of persona-based comparative vendor analyses for procurement professionals analyzing a select group of E-Procurement solution providers. This is just part one of Spend Matters' Q2 2017 SolutionMap report series, which will also features Invoice-to-Pay solution providers, and Procure-to-Pay suites.

"No two procurement organizations are the same, and often selecting the right vendor doesn't come down to technological capability alone."

-- Jason Busch, Founder and CEO of Spend Matters.

Download the Spend Matters SolutionMap for E-Procurement.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is a leading global B2B network focused on procurement and supply chain content with hard-hitting research, analysis, commentary and breaking news coverage. Spend Matters publishes more research than any other analyst firm and has unmatched subject matter expertise and depth of knowledge from its wealth of contributors, ranging from senior practitioners and consultants to technology experts. Spend Matters is operated under management company Azul Partners, Inc.

