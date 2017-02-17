Determine, Inc. Again Named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, maintains its position as a Visionary in the latest Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, published by Gartner in February, 2017*. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors on both completeness of vision and the ability to execute on it.

In a competitive business environment where end users increasingly require integrated suites and consumer-like user experiences to support and automate their strategic sourcing processes, SmartSource® continues to stand out.

"We are immensely proud for being recognized as a Visionary again this year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant," states Determine President and CEO Patrick Stakenas. We feel this recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit and dedication of our team, which is constantly pushing boundaries to empower our customers."

Gartner's Strategic Sourcing Application Suites review spans the complete upstream procurement continuum, including spend analysis, e-sourcing, contract management and supply base management. Determine believes our designation as a Visionary is an acknowledgement of our ability to provide one seamless source-to-pay and enterprise contract management solutions cloud platform.

As described in the Gartner Strategic Sourcing Magic Quadrant, "Strategic sourcing application suite vendors in the Visionaries quadrant are ahead of most of the competition in developing innovative products and services. They harness the power of the nexus of forces -- mobile, social, cloud and big data -- to create unique solutions, and they anticipate emerging/changing market needs. Visionaries in this report, however, have some challenges delivering those innovations to clients."

"Maintaining our position as a Visionary is especially rewarding this year as we continue to set new standards with our Determine Cloud Platform," said Rose Lee, Determine Chief Customer Officer. "Customer success is always focus #1, and with the Cloud Platform our goal is to push the satisfaction rating even higher."

The Determine Cloud Platform is making an impact on the way customers achieve business results through what the company calls Platformance. Explains Mr. Stakenas, "By integrating best-of-breed solutions on one platform with a single source of data truth, we want to empower the decisions that help customers accelerate their success. Platformance isn't just about technology, but what success looks like."

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, Magnus Bergfors, Deborah R Wilson, Desere Edwards, 8 February 2017.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information about Gartner, please email info@gartner.com or visit gartner.com.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.