Determine, Inc. Capitalizes on Expertise in Banking and Financial Sector to Expand Across Market Segments

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, continues to expand its banking and finance customer base by delivering innovation on the Determine Cloud Platform.

Through 2016 and into 2017, Determine has continued to acquire a wide range of industry experience, bringing its considerable depth of capability to established as well as leading edge categories. Determine, long a significant presence in the areas of traditional banking, insurance and investment management, has continued to parlay its influence throughout the vertical as more organizations recognize all the advantages of the Determine Cloud Platform. Determine now includes working directly with mobile wallet and other high-growth, innovative fintech areas among its many skill-sets.

"Our ongoing growth across banking and finance is the result of a combination of our ever-expanding expertise, resources and technological innovation we've built as an established leader in source-to-pay and contract management. We're able to transfer our experience in one business sector to another, empowering global businesses to translate our technology into improved compliance and risk management, optimized workflow and bottom-line impact."

-- Jeffrey Grosman, Chief Operating Officer, Determine, Inc.

Firms across the financial spectrum are faced with a dynamic and complex set of regulations from an array of agencies. These include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC), among many others. That's why, as compliance requirements and risk mitigation strategies continue to become more demanding and sophisticated, more customers have turned to Determine's solutions and Determine Cloud Platform for enhanced capabilities.

Determine delivers procurement, sourcing, supplier management, contract management and invoicing solutions to customers globally. The company's growth in the finance and banking sector has been predominantly driven by increased adoption across many different sub-segments including: credit unions, general financial services, credit card issuers, asset management, wealth management, private equity, insurance, lending and online/mobile payments. These and additional categories are where the Determine Cloud Platform is now establishing the new standard of service.

"Considering our comprehensive presence throughout the banking and finance industry and our stellar client base, we're proud to solidify our position as a premier provider in the space."

