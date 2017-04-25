Determine, Inc. Continues to Stock Up on Grocery and Supermarket Retail Customers

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, continues its growth in the Grocery and Supermarket Retail sector. Determine's customer base has expanded to include major national and global chains and convenience stores, as well as organic and natural foods retailers.

With year-over-year customer wins in major markets including the U.S., U.K., Europe, Determine is turning vertical expertise into critical mass. Highly regulated industries related to food, including supermarkets and grocery retail, are discovering the need to continually evaluate and adjust to changing regulations and business conditions. Many progressive grocery and supermarket retailers have found that configurable, agile and scalable solutions, like those on Determine's Cloud Platform, provide important business advantages.

According to Determine, supermarket and grocery customers are tapping the company for a range of advanced capabilities spanning the source-to-pay continuum. A high dependence on verified shared data across solutions -- especially supplier information management and contracts -- is one major reason why cloud solutions are becoming integral to the way they do business.

Issues and advantages driving customers to leverage Determine's expertise and solutions include:

Delivering supplier validation and onboarding faster and more efficiently with shared master data and metadata integrated with supplier, contract management and procurement management.

Addressing supplier compliance around food safety standards and supplier diversity goals, and even dealing with risk and compliance issues with respect to human trafficking.

Managing the tectonic shift from bricks to clicks is changing the way grocers need to look at their business models, e.g., the need to have clear visibility into store lease commitments to remain nimble as the shift to online continues.

Providing visibility into employment contracts and compensation metrics is key as the skills needed for the future shift from store management to order fulfillment and replacement.

Delivering advanced analytics to understand market trends, optimize spend and control costs.

Providing procurement technology that is responsive and flexible as companies evolve to a consumer-led approach with shorter time-to-market and real-time decision making.

"Grocery stores and supermarkets operate in a highly competitive, intensely regulated business environment. A compounding issue is the increasing shift from bricks to clicks that now includes grocery shopping. To stay nimble in the face of this uncertainty -- to help boost margins and manage risk, our solutions give these retailers greater data and supplier visibility for faster more effective decision making. This data empowers grocery stores and supermarkets to be more responsive and customer-centric, allowing retailers to achieve greater differentiation -- a key to growing market share. It's no wonder the Determine Cloud Platform is at the top of more and more grocery and supermarket retail shopping lists."

-- Jeffrey Grosman, Chief Operating Officer, Determine

Supporting Resources

Determine blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.