Determine, Inc. Dials Up the Platformance Quotient Even Higher with the 17.2 Release of the Determine Cloud Platform

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announces the 17.2 Release of the Determine Cloud Platform focused on improving and enhancing its advanced features and functionality even further.

"Establishing the industry standard with its 16.12 Release in December 2016, the Determine Cloud Platform continues to break new ground with each product release, developing an aggressive roster of customer-focused and industry innovations," states Julien Nadaud, Determine's Chief Product Officer. "Our goal is to exceed customer -- and market -- expectations and business possibilities by constantly pushing our own capabilities."

One of the key differentiators and competitive advantages of the Determine Cloud Platform is the Determine Core, the platform framework that orchestrates everything from Elastic search to approval workflow management, enterprise integration and meta data / master data management, to ensure one single source of data truth.

For Procurement and Accounts Payable professionals, the Determine Core establishes a line item orientation for managing activity related to purchase orders, invoices and receipts. Determine's approach is recognized for its n-tier matching between goods receipts, invoices and purchase orders designed for managing complexities in a range of supplier scenarios: splitting invoices across multiple shipments; line items from multiple invoices on the same delivery; even invoices against multiple purchase orders simultaneously.

Release 17.2 continues this focus on aligning procurement, AP, finance and beyond, by offering new functionality. This includes improved management of blanket contracts with designated lists, and the introduction of new automatic PO reprocessing and discrepancy invoicing rules that reduce cycle time while improving accuracy and compliance.

"With the Determine Cloud Platform, users not only can configure basic or complex matches, but also drill into a line item through any document and trace its entire lifecycle into, through and out of the organization -- something we'll cover in detail in our webinar with PayStream Advisors later this month," says Constantine Limberakis, Determine Vice President of Product Marketing.

"I keep reading industry articles about whether customers are better off going with an established leader or a more innovative upstart," adds Mr. Limberakis. "Instead, we give them the best of both worlds. Release 17.2 is the perfect example of how we help our clients empower better decisions by getting people, data and business processes working together in perfect harmony. That's Platformance."

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.