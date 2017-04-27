Determine, Inc. Drives Expansion in Trains, Planes and Automobiles

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, continues to add new customers to its expanding international roster in the transportation vertical. Major airlines, automobile manufacturers and related industries, shipping firms, vehicle fleets and rail operators are all driving growth on the Determine Cloud Platform.

To date, transportation-related sectors have grown to account for 29% of Determine's revenues. With significant wins in the U.S., U.K. and Europe over the past year, the company's growing portfolio of transportation categories is proving just how dynamic, flexible and scalable Determine's technology is in meeting the disparate-but-unique requirements of each company.

"The transportation sector has a lot of moving parts, and Determine continues to hone our expertise through continuous customer expansion across all segments. From car manufacturing to fleet management, airlines to jet engines, railroad operators to port services, Determine's solutions on the Determine Cloud Platform are enabling customers to achieve major efficiency and effectiveness gains."

-- Rose Lee, Chief Customer Officer, Determine

The vast complexities facing the transportation industry require the most advanced source-to-pay capabilities that integrate workflow and data across solutions, departments and people. With continuing focus on profitability in an increasingly competitive business environment, shrinking margins for many sectors is requiring strategies to deliver value. That demands the level of end-to-end functionality that defines the Determine Cloud Platform.

"The flexibility and agility enabled by the Determine Cloud Platform allows companies to stay ahead of rapidly changing regulatory and geopolitical environments, as well as optimizing strategies for managing unpredictable marketplace landscapes. Remaining nimble with innovative cloud-based features also flattens the volatility curve around demand and input factors. In other words, we simplify complexity."

-- Eric Faulkner, Chief Technology Officer, Determine

Along with enabling a sophisticated procurement process that maximizes spend management and compliance, the Determine Cloud Platform provides a single source of data truth by linking master data, metadata and documents, improving access and visibility. Business Process Management seamlessly links workflows to improving collaboration internally and with external suppliers, facilitating negotiations with vendors and collaborators. A focus on user experience and ease of use allows companies to quickly deploy solutions, with rapid adoption with minimal training for faster ROI.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.