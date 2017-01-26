Determine Inc. Gets Loud With the Launch of a New Podcast Series, Determine OutLoud

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today the launch of the premiere episode of Determine OutLoud, a new podcast series focused on all things source to pay and contract management.

"Determine OutLoud is a series of highly informative, content-rich conversations about what's on the minds of professionals in source to pay and contract management," states series host Constantine Limberakis, Vice President of Product Marketing at Determine. "They're intended to be the kinds of informal chats you might overhear at an industry event."

Determine OutLoud will have an ever-changing lineup of special guests. Along with Determine executives, including CEO Patrick Stakenas and Chief Product Officer Julien Nadaud, the series will feature market analysts, subject matter experts and practitioners -- all discussing topics that are top of mind in the industry. The goal is to provide insights and understanding about ways to reduce risk, manage spend, save money and do more business more efficiently.

"In our first episode, Kelly Barner, procurement industry expert, author and Managing Director of Buyers Meeting Point and I share some thoughts around an increasingly common -- but misunderstood -- procurement industry term: platform," adds Mr. Limberakis. "Listeners will come away with a clearer understanding of what it means, and what it means to them."

Billed as "The podcast series that's all about minding your business in contract management and source to pay," Determine OutLoud will start out as a monthly offering, with additional episodes to address special topics.

Supporting Resources

Determine blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.