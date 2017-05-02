Determine, Inc. Names Industry Veteran Sean Regan as Vice President of Global Alliances

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today the appointment of Sean Regan to the management team as Vice President of Global Alliances. Mr. Regan will spearhead Determine's continuing success in helping customers achieve Platformance.

Mr. Regan brings over a decade of strategic alliance, business development and sales management experience in the technology and SaaS sectors to Determine. He was most recently Vice President of Alliances at Rivo Software (acquired by Sphera Solutions in April, 2017), a leading global provider of cloud-based environmental, health, safety and risk management software. Prior to that, Mr. Regan held senior positions at SciQuest (now JAGGAER), Spend Radar (acquired by SciQuest) and CDW, a multi-brand technology solutions provider.

"This is a strategic move for Determine, Inc.; the Determine Cloud Platform offers tremendous opportunity for third party resellers, strategic integrators and partners overall. Sean brings exactly the right set of experiences at exactly the right time to Determine. His career trajectory reads like a wishlist of must-have skills, ideas and creativity that we look forward to leveraging to help our customers and partners achieve ever-greater results through Platformance. Coming from a range of industry organizations gives Sean tremendous insight and understanding of the marketplace, and tapping his perspective will add significantly to our increasing ability to deliver customer-first innovation. We look forward to Sean accelerating our already impressive list of partners in the coming months ahead."

-- Steve Potts, Chief Revenue Officer, Determine

Determine's Alliances program builds and manages a dynamic business ecosystem of partnerships with leading global companies to deliver the best in source-to-pay and contract management solutions and services. Determine collaborates with partners to transform customer enterprises and make them more competitive by providing opportunities to streamline processes, improve efficiency and simplify collaboration in order to leverage growth opportunities. Mr. Regan will drive Determine's search for business relationships that will open up myriad possibilities to differentiate, expand market share, reach new industries and develop broader offerings for our customers.

"Looking at the industry as a whole, it was obvious to me that Determine is at an important point in their business evolution where they are now driving transformation. As I've been watching from a distance, I've seen them begin to set the pace of innovation and deliverables in the Source-to-pay market. I'm excited to be joining this highly-talented team, and look forward to contributing in every way toward driving the continued success of the Determine organization."

-- Sean Regan, Vice President of Global Alliances, Determine

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.