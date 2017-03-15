Determine, Inc. and PayStream Advisors Co-Host Webinar: Harmonizing Procurement and Payables: A Critical Confluence for Success

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will present a live webinar with PayStream Advisors on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

Greg Lloyd, Senior Director at PayStream Advisors, and Constantine Limberakis, Vice President of Product Marketing at Determine, will explore in depth the need to closely link procurement and accounts payable. Developing a harmonized process -- and technology -- are requirements for sharing insights into suppliers and the complete purchase order-to-payment history. Without these, divisions between procurement and AP will continue to plague most organizations.

"The incentive of close harmony between procurement and accounts payable has serious financial ramifications. From controlling maverick spend to streamlining payments, the upshot of alignment is all upside."

-- Constantine Limberakis, VP of Product Marketing, Determine, Inc.

Recent research from Paystream Advisors shows that only 15% of respondents acknowledge being completely integrated; only 12% share leadership and metrics combined. Goods being obtained without purchase orders, maverick spend, unapproved suppliers and AP having to track down authorized purchases for payments are just a few of the ongoing issues.

During this one-hour webinar with Q&A, Determine and PayStream will share their advanced thinking and best practices for what procurement and AP can start doing immediately to harmonize links and get on the same page, including:

Research that indicates where these problem areas persist

Best practices for improving the communication

Technology enablers to reduce cycle times and improve compliance

Improving how Procurement and AP interact with supplier management as part of day-to-day functions

The webinar is of particular interest to professionals in Accounts Payable, Procurement, Finance, Purchasing Managers, CFOs and Controllers. Participants can earn 1 CPE credit in Management Services.

Online registration for the webinar is still available.

About PayStream Advisors

PayStream Advisors is a research and advisory firm focused on business process automation in sourcing, supply chain management, procurement, accounts payable, payments, and expense management. PayStream's team of experts provide targeted research and consulting services to address the changing needs of finance and procurement professionals. In short, they are dedicated to maximizing the returns and lowering the risks associated with technology investment. PayStream's research reports, white papers, webinars, and tools are available free of charge at www.paystreamadvisors.com. PayStream Advisors is a division of Levvel, an IT consulting firm specializing in technology strategy, design, architecture, and DevOps.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.