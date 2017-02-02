Determine, Inc. President & CEO Patrick Stakenas Shares the Keys to Business Success With Entrepreneurs on Business Rockstars

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Stakenas, was recently featured on Business Rockstars in an interview with host Mark Lack.

The discussion covers Mr. Stakenas' extensive accomplishments as an entrepreneur, business owner and industry executive, and his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs on how to make tough decisions, successfully. The segment, which touches on the many aspects of starting and launching a venture, is now available and can be seen here.

"The key to being successful as an entrepreneur is to do your homework," states Mr. Stakenas. There's an amazing amount of data that needs to be analyzed -- no matter how great your idea, you can't just rush out there. It sounds basic, but you have to make sure there's a market for it, that somebody really wants it."

With more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology, Mr. Stakenas was instrumental in advancing Determine's strategic approach to becoming an industry leader across the Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management market.

"Business Rockstars is an incredible resource for young, new or even experienced entrepreneurs," adds Mr. Stakenas. I definitely recommend taking advantage of the variety and quantity of valuable content on the site -- it's always better when you can learn from other people's experience -- and mistakes."

Supporting Resources

Determine blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Business Rockstars

Business Rockstars is the LARGEST producer of audio and video content for entrepreneurs featuring rockstar CEO's, startups, & entrepreneurs. With Award-Winning content creators and influencers, we are Connecting & Growing A Community Of Entrepreneurs on Radio, TV, Podcast & Social Media.

Business Rockstars shows are produced from our Burbank studios, with remote video broadcast facilities in San Francisco through our strategic partner, NASDAQ Private Market.

Business Rockstars airs Nationally in 150 Radio Markets, Podcasting on Play.it, Digitally on iTunes, Tune In, Stitcher, and iHeart Radio. Business Rockstars video is featured on 40 million households with HDTV & Cable through BizTV! Business Rockstars has 650,000+ Twitter followers and 280,000+ Facebook likes. For more information, please visit the company's website, businessrockstars.com

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.