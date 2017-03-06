Determine, Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment to Present at the SIG Global Executive Summit, Amelia Island, Florida

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, and long-standing customer Sony Music Entertainment will be presenting at the SIG (Sourcing Industry Group) Global Executive Summit, a prestigious event for industry thought leaders.

The Summit is four days of the latest in best practices, cost-cutting strategies, innovative processes and risk-mitigation approaches. David Cornine, Sony Vice President Global Financial Systems, and Dave Cravens, Determine's Vice President of Client Success, will host a breakout session on March 15. The presentation, A Rock Star Approach: Establishing a Global Financial System for Procurement Alignment, is about managing complexity on a worldwide scale. It details Sony's deployment of Determine Procure-to-Pay to establish one global purchasing solution in 27 countries on five continents.

"We have worked very closely with Sony for a number of years, and the SIG Summit presentation is a great opportunity for both companies to share our immense learning," states Dave Cravens. Because of the global deployment of our P2P solutions across Sony locations worldwide, attendees at our session will come away with valuable insights on how to better control costs, standardize purchasing, improve supplier relationships and gain real-time global financial visibility."

The SIG Global Executive Summit runs from March 13 to 16, 2017, at the Amelia Island Omni Plantation Resort. Registration is available at www.sig.org/global-summits.

About SIG

SIG (Sourcing Industry Group) is the premier global sourcing association, founded in 1991 that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. It has served these professionals and opened dialogues with their counterparts in finance, HR, marketing and other business functions throughout its 25-year history. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. With a 75:25 ratio of buy-side to sell-side, and over 68% of delegates holding decision-making titles, SIG events are collegial, memorable and senior-level.

For more information, please visit: www.sig.org

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.