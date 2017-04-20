Determine, Inc. Sponsors Webinar With Spend Matters: Solving the Procurement-Finance Alignment Problem -- It's Doable!

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, is sponsoring a live webinar with Spend Matters on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 2PM EDT / 11AM PDT.

Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Azul Partners, Inc. / Spend Matters, will share the results of a Spend Matters research study that focuses on optimizing the Procurement-Finance relationship. The webinar examines the issues and challenges around why these two groups have to be more tightly aligned around spend management, savings validation and other value creation criteria and metrics.

Webinar attendees will learn the hows and whys that can enable Procurement and Finance to work more closely together to reduce risk, optimize working capital -- and manage an integrated Procure-to-Pay Process that is more operationally efficient and effective.

"The alignment of Procurement and Finance teams is a theme we see regularly, and something Determine continues to introduce innovations around on the Determine Cloud Platform. Verified shared master data and metadata in the Determine Core provides unprecedented visibility, and our robust Business Process Management engine integrates workflows and approval paths that enables procurement and financial professionals to collaborate seamlessly, empowering sound decision making."

-- Constantine Limberakis, VP of Product Marketing, Determine

As the webinar will demonstrate, the alignment of Procurement and Finance is rarely optimized, and the impact to businesses can be substantial. Mr. Mitchell will explore in-depth how the problems are fixable and provide tools and best practices for doing so, including:

Identifying the biggest barriers that Finance traditionally places on Procurement

Assessing and quantifying the organizational & financial impact of such barriers

Optimizing approaches to knocking down the legacy barriers

The webinar is of particular interest to professionals in Procurement, Finance, Accounts Payable, CFOs and Controllers.

Online registration for the webinar is still available.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is a leading global B2B network focused on procurement and supply chain content with hard-hitting research, analysis, commentary and breaking news coverage. Spend Matters publishes more research than any other analyst firm and has unmatched subject matter expertise and depth of knowledge from its wealth of contributors, ranging from senior practitioners and consultants to technology experts. Spend Matters is operated under management company Azul Partners, Inc.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.