Determine to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS enterprise Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM), including cloud-based strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay solutions, announced today that they will report third quarter 2017 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Results will be announced via a press release and detailed financial results will be available on the same day via conference call and webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Participant Conference Call Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0789

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8562

Participant Webcast Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=122692

Replay Dial-in Information:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

From: 02/09/17 @ 8:00 pm Eastern Time

To: 02/16/17 @ 11:59 pm Eastern Time

Replay Pin Number: 13653707

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and elsewhere by Determine are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, product and channel development, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand for Determine's products and services, risks of losing key personnel or customers, protection of the company's intellectual property and government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the company's industry. Determine undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors concerning the company can be found in the company's most recent Form 10-K as filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.