Detour Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Operating Results and 2017 Guidance

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX:DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release the following news releases after markets close on Monday, January 30, 2017, followed by a conference call the next morning:

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Operating Results and 2017 Guidance

Updated West Detour Development Plans

2016 Exploration Program

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Webcast access: via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access:

Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until March 1, 2017 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 1141. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.