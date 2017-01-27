Detour Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Operating Results and 2017 Guidance

January 27, 2017 12:51 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX:DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release the following news releases after markets close on Monday, January 30, 2017, followed by a conference call the next morning:
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Webcast access: via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)
Telephone access:
A playback will be available until March 1, 2017 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 1141. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.
About Detour Gold
Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.
Detour Gold CorporationPaul MartinPresident and CEO(416) 304.0800Detour Gold CorporationLaurie GaboritVice President Investor Relations(416) 304.0581Detour Gold CorporationCommerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100P.O. Box 121, Commerce Court Postal StationToronto, Ontario M5L 1E2www.detourgold.com
