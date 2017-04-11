Detour Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX:DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release its first quarter 2017 operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 27, 2017, followed by a conference call the following morning.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 AM ET on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Webcast access: via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access:

Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until May 28, 2017 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 1349. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

Correction of Record Date

The Company also confirms that the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 4, 2017, was March 30, 2017 and not, as indicated in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, March 30, 2016.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.