Detour Gold Provides Notice of Release Date for its 2016 Financial Results and Updated Life of Mine Plan for Detour Lake

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX:DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results filing and updated life of mine plan for the Detour Lake operation after market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Concurrently, the Company plans to file on SEDAR an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for the Detour Lake operation.

The Company will host an analyst workshop the next morning, Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 9:00 AM E.T. to discuss the results of the revised life of mine plan. The event will be webcast and available on the Company's website www.detourgold.com on the home page.

For further details on this event, contact Sandy Noyes, Investor Relations Associate, at (416) 309.7345.

