Detour Gold Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX:DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") reports its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2017. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's first quarter 2017 Financial Statements and MD&A on the Company's website or on SEDAR. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

In this news release, the Company uses the following non-IFRS measures: total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"), realized gold price, average realized margin, adjusted net earnings (loss), and adjusted basic net earnings (loss) per share. Refer to the Company's MD&A and at the end of this news release for an explanation and discussion of these non-IFRS measures.

Q1 2017 Highlights

Gold production of 131,418 ounces

Average mill throughput of 58,114 tpd and mining rate of 242,000 tpd

Total cash costs of $788 per ounce sold and AISC of $1,118 per ounce sold

Revenues of $163.7 million on gold sales of 134,213 ounces at an average realized price of $1,216 per ounce

Earnings from mine operations of $22.2 million

Repurchased $20.0 million (face value) of convertible notes

Net earnings of $6.0 million ($0.03 per share) and adjusted net earnings of $10.5 million ($0.06 per share)

Cash and short-term investments balance of $133.0 million at March 31, 2017

Updated life of mine plan for the Detour Lake operation issued on March 22, 2017

"We have achieved our operational targets for the first quarter and reduced our debt a further $20 million from cash flow," said Paul Martin, President and CEO. "We are looking forward to the remainder of the year with gradual operational improvements expected from an expanded mining fleet and success from performance initiatives being implemented at the mine operation."

Q1 2017 Summary Operational Results

Gold production totaled 131,418 ounces, in line with projections for the first quarter.





Mill throughput in the first quarter was 5.2 million tonnes (Mt), inclusive of a planned shutdown in January to replace SAG and ball mill liners on both lines. Head grade for the quarter was 0.88 grams per tonne (g/t) and mill recoveries averaged 89%, both in line with budget.





A total of 21.8 Mt (ore and waste) was mined in the first quarter (equivalent to mining rates of 242,000 tpd). The Company's new CAT6060 shovel was commissioned in late March. Mining around the Campbell pit area is on track.





Detour Lake Mine Statistics Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Ore mined (Mt) 4.8 5.8 5.0 5.5 5.8 Waste mined (Mt) 17.0 15.0 18.5 16.4 15.2 Total mined (Mt) 21.8 20.9 23.5 21.9 21.0 Strip ratio (waste:ore) 3.6 2.6 3.7 3.0 2.6 Mining rate (tpd) 242,000 227,000 256,000 241,000 231,000 Ore milled (Mt) 5.2 5.5 5.2 5.3 4.7 Head grade (g/t Au) 0.88 0.90 0.88 0.92 0.91 Recovery (%) 89 90 87 89 91 Mill throughput (tpd) 58,114 60,052 56,453 58,466 52,165 Mill operating time (%) 85 86 84 87 88 Ounces produced (oz) 131,418 143,512 127,758 139,359 127,136 Ounces sold (oz) 134,213 144,668 113,845 131,606 137,608 Average realized price ($/oz) $1,216 $1,210 $1,281 $1,230 $1,172 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) $788 $855 $802 $691 $637 AISC ($/oz sold) $1,118 $1,132 $1,042 $1,030 $824 Mining (Cdn$/t mined) $2.92 $3.25 $2.66 $2.75 $2.94 Milling (Cdn$/t milled) $10.26 $8.74 $11.74 $9.55 $9.08 G&A (Cdn$/t milled) $3.46 $3.46 $3.46 $3.03 $3.51

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding. G&A includes costs related to agreements with Aboriginal communities.

Total cash costs were $788 per ounce sold in the first quarter, in line with plan. Costs included a scheduled plant shutdown and were impacted by higher consumption rates of certain consumables (mill reagents), higher price for diesel fuel, partially offset by a stronger U.S. dollar than plan.





AISC were $1,118 per ounce sold in the first quarter, reflecting sustaining capital expenditures of $35.4 million and deferred stripping costs of $3.4 million.





Sustaining expenditures included $28.7 million for mining (mainly relating to mining equipment, including the new CAT6060 shovel, and significant components to the mobile fleet), $3.9 million for the construction of the tailings facility, $1.5 million for processing, and $1.3 million for site infrastructure, G&A and other.





Q1 2017 Financial Review

Revenues for the first quarter were $163.7 million. The Company sold 134,213 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,216 per ounce.





Cost of sales for the first quarter totaled $141.5 million, including $35.1 million of depreciation (or $262 per ounce sold).





Earnings from mine operations for the first quarter totaled $22.2 million.





Net earnings for the first quarter were $6.0 million ($0.03 per share). Adjusted net earnings in the first quarter amounted to $10.5 million ($0.06 per share).





Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and short term investments totaled $133.0 million at March 31, 2017, following the repurchase of $20.0 million of convertible notes in March.

Summary Financial Data (in $ millions unless specified) Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Metal sales 163.7 176.6 152.0 166.7 163.0 Production costs 106.4 123.9 91.3 93.4 89.4 Depreciation 35.1 47.8 35.5 39.2 42.8 Cost of sales 141.5 171.7 126.8 132.6 132.2 Earnings from mine operations 22.2 4.8 25.2 34.0 30.8 Net income (loss) 6.0 (13.5 ) 9.7 (30.7 ) 27.6 Net income (loss) per share 0.03 (0.08 ) 0.06 (0.18 ) 0.16 Adjusted net earnings (loss) 10.5 (6.0 ) 1.3 3.9 11.3 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share 0.06 (0.03 ) 0.01 0.02 0.07

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Financial Risk Management

As at March 31, 2017, the Company had $149.0 million of zero-cost collars to hedge its Canadian dollar costs whereby it can sell U.S. dollars at an average rate of 1.30 and can participate up to an average rate of 1.39.





As at March 31, 2017, the Company had 90,000 ounces of zero-cost collars to protect its gold sales from April to December 2017. The collars have a range of $1,200 to $1,330 per ounce.





As at March 31, 2017, the Company had a total of 21 million litres of outstanding diesel contracts at an average rate of $0.41 per litre, which will settle on a net basis.





Exploration Update

The winter drilling program at Zone 58N is completed with approximately 21,805 metres in 58 holes. The drilling program focused between vertical depths of 250 and 450 metres at a 35 metre spacing. Assay results are expected prior to end of the second quarter and will be incorporated in the model and conceptual design in preparation for an advanced underground exploration program.





Drilling program expected to continue this summer at Zone 58N.





An Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey of 85 line kilometres was completed in the area east of the current tailings facility, along the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone.





2017 Outlook

Detour Gold's guidance for 2017 is between 550,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $690 to $750 per ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs are expected to be between $1,025 and $1,125 per ounce sold.





Mining rates are expected to commence trending higher starting in the second quarter with the addition of a CAT6060 shovel and four haul trucks, bringing the available fleet to six shovels and 32 trucks and supported by the addition of a ROM fleet.





Both head grade and gold recovery are expected to improve during the second half of the year. The installation of a lead nitrate and oxygen control system to assist with improving recoveries is expected to be completed in the second quarter and commissioned in the third quarter.





Projected capital expenditures for 2017 remain as previously stated at approximately $160 to $180 million, including $14 million of capitalized stripping and $5 million of non-sustaining expenditures for the development of West Detour.





The Company is in the process of arranging up to $500 million in bank debt which will be used to repay the outstanding convertible notes (currently $338 million) and replace the Company's senior secured credit facility of Cdn$135 million. The Company has received indicative term sheets from the members of its banking syndicate and anticipates, subject to final negotiations, closing the facility by the end of the second quarter of 2017.





Technical Information

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Senior Vice President, Technical Services, a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this news release. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

The non-IFRS measures are defined below and are reconciled with the reported IFRS measures. Refer to the Company's First Quarter 2017 MD&A for full details. For other periods, refer to the corresponding MD&A for details. The tables below are in thousands of dollars, except where noted.

Total cash costs

Detour Gold reports total cash costs on a sales basis. Total cash costs include production costs such as mining, processing, refining and site administration, agreements with Aboriginal communities, less non-cash share-based compensation and net of silver sales divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at total cash costs per gold ounce sold. The measure also includes other mine related costs incurred such as mine standby costs and current inventory write downs. Production costs are exclusive of depreciation. Production costs include the costs associated with providing the royalty in kind ounces.

All-in sustaining costs

The Company believes this measure more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold. The Company calculates all-in sustaining costs as the sum of total cash costs (as described above), share-based compensation, corporate general and administrative expense, exploration and evaluation expenses that are sustaining in nature, reclamation cost accretion, sustaining capital including deferred stripping, and realized gains and losses on hedges due to operating and capital costs, all divided by the total gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise to a different definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining capital.

Three months ended March 31 In thousands of dollars, except where noted 2017 2016 Gold ounces sold 134,213 137,608 Total Cash Costs Reconciliation Production costs $ 106,435 $ 89,384 Less: Share-based compensation (203 ) (1,358 ) Less: Silver sales (473 ) (400 ) Total cash costs $ 105,759 $ 87,626 Total cash costs per ounce sold $ 788 $ 637 All-in Sustaining Costs Reconciliation Total cash costs $ 105,759 $ 87,626 Sustaining capital expenditures1 38,822 14,836 Accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision 47 51 Site share-based compensation 203 1,358 Realized losses on operating hedges2 511 1,383 Corporate administration expense3 4,002 7,330 Sustaining exploration expenditures4 662 843 Total all-in sustaining costs $ 150,006 $ 113,427 All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold $ 1,118 $ 824

1 Based on property, plant and equipment additions per the cash flow statement, which includes deferred stripping. Non-sustaining capital expenditures included in the cash flow statement have been excluded. Sustaining capital expenditures includes the value of fully commissioned assets with deferred payment terms. Non-sustaining capital expenditures primarily relate to West Detour. 2 Includes realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to operating hedges (foreign exchange and diesel hedges only) as disclosed in the "Derivative instruments" section of this document. These balances are included in the statement of comprehensive earnings, within caption "net finance income and costs". 3 Includes the sum of corporate administration expense, which includes share-based compensation, per the statement of comprehensive earnings, excluding depreciation within those figures. 4 Includes the sum of sustaining exploration and evaluation expense, which includes share-based compensation, per the statement of comprehensive earnings, excluding depreciation within those figures. Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation expense, primarily relates to costs associated with Zone 58N, regional exploration, and Burntbush property.

Average realized price and Average realized margin

Average realized price is calculated as metal sales per the statement of comprehensive loss and includes realized gains and losses on gold forwards, less silver sales. Average realized margin represents average realized price per gold ounce sold less total cash costs per ounce sold.

Three months ended March 31 In thousands of dollars, except where noted 2017 2016 Metal sales $ 163,712 $ 163,014 Realized gain (loss) on gold contracts 6 (1,292 ) Silver sales (473 ) (400 ) Revenues from gold sales $ 163,245 $ 161,322 Gold ounces sold 134,213 137,608 Average realized price $ 1,216 $ 1,172 Less: Total cash costs per gold ounce sold (788 ) (637 ) Average realized margin per gold ounce sold $ 428 $ 535

Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted basic net earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted basic earnings per share are used by management and investors to measure the underlying operating performance of the Company. Presenting these measures from period to period helps management and investors evaluate earnings trends more readily in comparison with results from prior periods.

Adjusted net earnings is defined as net earnings adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the underlying operations of the Company, including: fair value change of the convertible notes, the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, including the foreign exchange on deferred income and mining taxes, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, accretion on convertible notes, unwinding of discount on decommissioning and restoration provisions, impairment provisions and reversals thereof, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted basic net earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic method of loss per share as determined under IFRS.

Three months ended March 31 In thousands of dollars, except where noted 2017 2016 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 174,580,056 171,852,803 Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted basic net earnings per share reconciliation Net income $ 6,010 $ 27,620 Adjusted for: Fair value (gain) loss of the convertible notes1 (798 ) 8,601 Accretion on convertible notes1 7,849 8,035 Accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision1 47 51 Non-cash unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments2 319 5,726 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 (696 ) (773 ) Foreign exchange on deferred income taxes (2,212 ) (37,974 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 10,519 $ 11,286 Adjusted basic net earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.07

1 Balance included in the statement of comprehensive earnings caption "Net finance income and costs". The related financial statements include a detailed breakdown of "Net finance income and costs". 2 Includes unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments as disclosed in the "Derivative Instruments" note in the related financial statements. The balance is grouped with "Net finance income and costs" on the statement of comprehensive earnings.

The Company has included the additional IFRS measures:

Earnings (loss) from mine operations

Earnings (loss) from mine operations provides useful information to investors as an indication of the Company's principal business activities before consideration of how those activities are financed, sustaining capital expenditures, corporate administration expense, exploration and evaluation expenses, loss on disposal of assets, finance income and costs, and taxation.

