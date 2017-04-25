Detroit Internet Exchange Offers Peering via EdgeConneX to Create the Shortest and Most Direct Route Between Content and Customers

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces its partnership with the Detroit Internet Exchange (DET-IX), offering connectivity solutions via its Edge Data Center® (EDC) in Southfield, MI. Owned and operated by 123.Net, DET-IX is a not-for-profit regional Internet exchange point (IXP) located in Southfield, connecting through five carrier neutral data centers. Membership and interconnection is free with available peering for local EdgeConneX customers, including wireless carriers, service providers, content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud providers and enterprises. DET-IX has over 25 unique networks that connect members regionally, with throughput peaking at 35 Gbps, ranking DET-IX as one of the top 100 exchanges in the world. This is the third facility operator DET-IX is expanding into, making connectivity to DET-IX easier than ever.

EdgeConneX, offering high-density power in a highly redundant, reliable and climate-controlled 40,800 square-foot facility, delivers up to 20KW per cabinet, N+1 design and provides tenants with the most efficient placement of their content and applications. EdgeConneX has arrangements with multiple carriers for dark and lit fiber, as well as for out-of-band (OOB) signaling and dedicated internet access (DIA) at the EDC. The current list of carriers includes 123.Net, AT&T, Comcast, Lightower, US Signal, Telia, TelNet and WOW! Business.

"Our Edge Data Centers facilitate innovative distribution models that support our customers' content, hybrid cloud needs and applications at the edge of the network," notes Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. "123.Net is committed to deploying smarter technology to develop agile workforces and promote business innovation, and this corresponds well with our policy of precisely locating the EDC to offer customers a secure colocation facility to deliver content and applications to local-market consumers with the lowest possible latency."

"123.Net and the DET-IX is pleased to have EdgeConneX join the exchange, furthering the mission in offering reduced latency, better connectivity and cost savings to its members," adds Ryan Duda, CTO, 123.Net.

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the Internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

About 123.Net

123.Net is a Michigan business, privately owned and managed by highly successful network engineers focused on the telecom industry. 123.Net operates four data center facilities, three are located in Southfield offering over 80,000 square feet of colocation space. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, 123.Net has been successfully providing network, voice and data center services to enterprises, carriers, ISPs, and technology companies for over 20 years. With over 3000 route miles of fiber, 50+ Fixed Wireless Points of Presence and 92 nodes across Michigan, 123.Net's mission is strengthening the backbone of Michigan's enterprises.

About DET-IX

The Detroit Internet Exchange (DET-IX) is a not-for-profit Regional Internet Exchange Point (IXP) with a switching fabric expanding throughout Southfield Michigan. Membership and ports are free. The collaboration of carriers, ISP's, Content Providers and Enterprise Businesses connected to DET-IX allows for traffic to be exchanged freely, rather than paying to make the connection. This not only reduces the cost of exchanging traffic but provides a localization of traffic for the 4.5 million inhabitants of the Detroit metro area. For more information visit detroitix.com.