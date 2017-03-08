Deutsche Post DHL Group commits to zero emissions logistics by 2050

- Ambitious interim goals for carbon efficiency, local emissions, green customer solutions and employee engagement by 2025 - Previous climate protection target achieved ahead of schedule - Frank Appel: "The decisions we make today will determine how our children live 30 years down the line."

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world's largest mail and logistics company, will reduce all logistics-related emissions to net zero by the year 2050. In pursuit of this ambitious new target, Deutsche Post DHL Group hopes to contribute meaningfully to achieving the goal of limiting global warming to well below two degrees Celsius established at the 2015 Paris climate conference (COP 21), as well as to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Deutsche Post DHL Group also wants to become the market leader in green logistics and plans to expand its portfolio of green products and services to help customers achieve their own climate protection targets. "The decisions we make today will determine how our children live 30 years down the line," said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Ambitious interim goals

Deutsche Post DHL Group's climate protection goal of zero emissions logistics by 2050 applies both to the company's own activities and to those of its transport subcontractors. The mission of zero emissions logistics is supported by four interim milestones to be achieved by the year 2025 as part of the Group's environmental protection program GoGreen:

Globally, Deutsche Post DHL Group will increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50% compared to the 2007 baseline.





At the local level, the Group aims to improve the lives of people right where they live and work using clean transport solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group will operate 70% of its own first and last mile services with clean pick-up and delivery solutions e.g. by bike and electric vehicle.





More than 50% of sales will incorporate Green Solutions, making customers' supply chains greener.





The Group will train and certify 80% of its employees as GoGreen specialists by 2025, and actively involve them in its environmental and climate protection activities. The company also plans to join with partners to plant one million trees every year.





With its environmental protection program GoGreen, Deutsche Post DHL Group also supports the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Agenda creates the foundation for achieving global economic progress within the Earth's ecological limits and in harmony with social justice. The Group's climate protection measures support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 11 ("Sustainable Cities and Communities") and Goal 13 ("Climate Action").

Previous climate protection target achieved ahead of schedule

The new climate protection targets and activities are based on the Group's experience with its own environmental protection program GoGreen. The previous climate target - to improve carbon efficiency by 30% over the 2007 baseline - was achieved in 2016, four years ahead of schedule, thanks to a diverse range of measures to optimize the Group's vehicle fleet, buildings and logistics networks.

Climate protection with GoGreen

Deutsche Post DHL Group's environmental protection program GoGreen is built on two basic principles: Burn Less and Burn Clean. The "burn less" approach is about reducing energy consumption without changing the energy source, such as measures to improve load capacity. The "burn clean" focuses on using green energy sources and fuels, such as electric vehicles for pickup and delivery. Combining both principles achieves optimum results. Deutsche Post DHL Group also involves its customers in the optimization measures. The Group also features an array of standardized solutions as well as customized support through its GoGreen Solutions offering. The Green Optimization products include tailor-made logistics solutions which help customers reduce emissions in their own supply chains.

Additional information can be found in the 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report published today on the Deutsche Post DHL Group website.

Deutsche Post DHL Group of its emissions and efficiency improvements is based on recognized and proven calculation methods. The Group's greenhouse gas emissions are calculated in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and are in line with both the EN 16258 standard and the requirements of the European Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS). Deutsche Post DHL Group uses the Carbon Efficiency Index (CEX) to measure its carbon efficiency across transport modes and divisions. The results are then consolidated on a Group level, with weightings calculated based on the absolute emissions contribution of each division adjusted to reflect emissions improvements.

You can find the press release for download as well as further information on dpdhl.com/pressreleases

You can find more information on Deutsche Post DHL Group's corporate responsibility activities here: dpdhl.com/responsibility