Dev9 Names Gabe Hicks as Chief Technology Officer

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Dev9, a custom software development firm focused on Cloud services, announced today that it has named Gabe Hicks as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gabe has been promoted from his previous position at Dev9 as Vice President of Software Delivery. He has been appointed to the new role to lead Dev9's services to help enterprises with their Cloud strategy, development, migration and implementation.

"Dev9 has supported hundreds of organizations with software solutions in on-premises, hybrid and Cloud environments," Matt Munson, CEO of Dev9, said. "The Cloud is the future, but moving IT infrastructure to the Cloud takes careful planning and skilled execution. We are happy to offer a new suite of services designed specifically to address the challenges presented by Cloud adoption, and we are excited to appoint Gabe Hicks to lead our efforts in this new direction."

Gabe Hicks has been with Dev9 since its founding in 2010. With over 20 years of experience, he has held roles ranging from software architect to Vice President. Gabe has experience in many industries and organization types, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. He is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Solutions Architect, and drives Dev9's delivery of software services on Cloud partner platforms with AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

"Throughout my career, I have built and led teams to implement mission critical, high-scale applications," Gabe Hicks, CTO of Dev9, said. "I have found that people and process drive great results. My experience with Continuous Delivery practices has shown me that software risks can be reduced and predictability maintained even on very demanding projects. I am excited to lead the effort to bring Dev9's focus on Continuous Delivery to our Cloud services, and look forward to creating more successful outcomes for Dev9 clients."

