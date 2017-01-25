Developers Research Announces New Generation of Leadership and Redesigned Website for 2017

Succession of Barry Gross by Longtime Associates Scot and Laura Oldham Launches New Era at Respected Real Estate Consulting Firm

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - After being employees of Developers Research for nearly 20 years, Scot and Laura Oldham recently purchased the company from its founder, Barry Gross, and have launched a new website to reflect the exciting changes at this esteemed consulting firm that evaluates risk associated with real estate acquisition, development and disposition.

As Developers Research's new principals, the Oldhams are responsible for running all facets of the business. In addition to acting as the voice of the company, Scot Oldham is responsible for heading up sales and marketing efforts and overseeing the work product of the team. Laura Oldham handles day-to-day operations, including administration and activities to ensure the company continues to run smoothly, projects are delivered on time and clients are satisfied with the team and quality of work.

Working with Gross and the company from its inception has allowed for a seamless change of ownership transition and has enabled them to keep the entire Developers Research team intact. As active members of the Builder Industry Association (BIA) and Urban Land Institute (ULI), both Oldhams ensure the company has remained represented at industry events and informed of the current state of the real estate development arena. This enables Developers Research to provide its clients the most detailed and accurate information to make sound business decisions for their projects.

The Oldhams, married for 24 years with two children, are involved with activities that come with being parents, including coaching youth sports or as a leader for the local chapter of the National Charities League.

About Developers Research

Developers Research is a national real estate consulting firm based in Southern California. Its senior executives include experienced land developers and financial analysts. The company's staff of specialists has completed more than 7,000 assignments in 25 states throughout the country for more than 170 private and publicly held companies as well as local and regional governments. Developers Research is highly regarded for its proprietary analytical models and methods of evaluating value and risk associated with every facet of real estate acquisition, development and disposition. www.dev-res.com.