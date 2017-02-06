DeveloperWeek, World's Largest Developer Event, Honors Flowroute As Top Communications Development Innovator

Devie Award win underscores how easily developers can build powerful customer experiences into their apps using Flowroute's calling and messaging API

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Flowroute Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based communications, has won a Devie Award in the "Top Innovator in the Communications Development" category by DeveloperWeek, the world's largest developer expo and conference series. The Devie Awards acknowledge the most innovative developer technologies in the market today.

"We are honored to be selected as a Top Innovator," said Sean Hsieh, founder and chief product officer at Flowroute. "There is a huge transformation taking place in enterprise communications and developers are at the center of this shift. The Devie recognizes our ability to deliver the right tools to developers so they can simply and seamlessly integrate contextual communications into applications and services."

Flowroute is supporting the DeveloperWeek Hackathon, challenging developers to build innovative communications experiences into their apps and services. During the Hackathon, Flowroute will provide hands-on guidance during the event and be hosting an educational workshop at 2:00 p.m. on February 11 in Workshop Room A, where registered attendees can learn more about how to incorporate messaging capabilities in a simple, programmatic manner.

Flowroute will also be exhibiting at DeveloperWeek in booth #234 and chief product officer Sean Hsieh will be speaking at 1:40 p.m. on February 14 and at 11:00 a.m. on February 15.

To access the Flowroute's developer tools, go to https://developer.flowroute.com.

