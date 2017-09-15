Development and Manufacture of HPAPI Drug Products through the Clinical Phases from molecule to market, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - This webinar will share how highly potent APIs can be developed and manufactured into suitable drug dosage forms including; solid oral, non-sterile oral liquids and semi-solid creams and ointments whilst adhering to the highest quality standards. Attendees will learn about the complexities at each stage of the development lifecycle, from the earliest phase of First in Man (FiM) studies involving drug in capsule, moving through ongoing clinical development and process optimization of often complex formulations ultimately resulting in commercialization and global supply.

Join industry expert David O'Connell, Director of Scientific Affairs at PCI Pharma Services, for an informative session on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

PCI provides industry leading services for the development and manufacture of multiple dosage forms containing potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) utilizing state of the art technology within a specialist contained manufacturing facility. This facility utilizes fully contained engineering solutions eliminating the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) whilst safely processing molecules with an OEL as low as 0.01µg/m3. Geometric scale-up provides a seamless service from preclinical to commercialization delivering speed to market.

For more information about this complimentary event, visit: Development Manufacture of HPAPI Drug Products throughout the Clinical Phases

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/15/11G145523/Images/PCI_Pharma_2C_FINAL-3f590ca26b22a920a3d3de197d445c9a.JPG