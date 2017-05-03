Deveron Commences 2017 Data Flights and Acquires More Drones

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE:DVR)(CSE:DVR.CN)(CNSX:DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced flying for the 2017 agricultural season in Canada. Deveron is focused on revenue generating and research driven drone data collection for the growing season in western and eastern Canada as it continues to build an on-demand, enterprise data collection network using drones.

Deveron has recently ordered additional drones, multispectral sensors and hired additional licensed pilots to service key agricultural communities in Canada.

"In 2016, we focused on building credibility and relationships with some of Ontario's largest farming companies by helping us pioneer the use of drone data in agriculture," commented David MacMillan, Deveron's President and CEO. "We are excited to see our initial customers coming back in 2017 with greater data needs and we are also thrilled about the new growth opportunities we see as our network has expanded out west."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be participating at one of the largest drone events in the world: AUVSI XPONENTIAL, in Dallas from May 8th to May 11th, 2017. Deveron's Head - UAS Agriculture, Norm Lamothe, will be presenting on a panel titled "Remote Sensing Applications in Agriculture: How Drone Data Provides Value to Growers and Researchers" on May 9th, with several other industry experts. More than 7,000 industry leaders and professionals from over 55 countries are expected to attend as the market for unmanned systems - including drones - is poised to experience huge growth.

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is an enterprise drone data services company focused on agriculture, offering the opportunity to increase yields and reduce costs using sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data without exposure to technology and capital risks. The Company is focused on building a standardized constellation of drones and sensors to provide data in North America.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com

