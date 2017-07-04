Deveron Enters Partnership with Leading Agriculture Service Provider

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE:DVR)(CSE:DVR.CN)(CNSX:DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be flying more farm acres with drones in collaboration with FS PARTNERS ("FSP"), a division of GROWMARK, Inc. FSP is a leading agronomy service provider in Ontario with six hubs that span across the province. FSP will now offer Deveron's on-demand drone data service to its customers across Ontario.

"We continue to see growth in the demand for drone data with the most progressive leaders in agriculture," commented Deveron's President & CEO, David MacMillan. "This is yet another important relationship for us as it increases our market penetration in Ontario, where there are over 7 million acres of farmland. It also highlights the value of Deveron's business model, which is that farming companies don't want to own drones - they want to focus on making decisions from data that help their customers grow crops more efficiently. We continue to focus on building relationships with North America's leading farming companies that provide services to a target market of 400 million acres of farms."

Steve Rongits, Agronomy and Energy Risk Manager at FSP stated, "Our new partnership with Deveron allows for greater efficiency in our operations, and greater coverage by air. This will allow for even more precision agronomy opportunities across our service area, allowing more local growers to optimize their efforts in real time in the field. Collecting this additional data layer will help provide insight in managing their individual operations."

About FS PARTNERS:

FS PARTNERS, a retail division of GROWMARK, Inc., provides agronomy, energy and grain marketing products and services along with its partners Great Lakes Grain and FS UPI Energy. FS PARTNERS proudly uses the 4-R Nutrient Stewardship model (Right Source, Right Rate, Right Time, Right Place) to assist our local growers in optimizing their yields.

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is a nationally compliant, Transport Canada licensed, UAV operator providing enterprise drone data services to agriculture. Deveron's data helps farmers increase yields and reduce costs using sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data without exposure to technology and capital risks. The Company is focused on building a standardized constellation of drones and sensors to provide data in North America.

